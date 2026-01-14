ETV Bharat / bharat

India Advises Citizens Not To Travel To Iran

Iranian protester tears up flag of the Islamic state during a demonstration in front of the US Consulate in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, in support of the nationwide mass protests in Iran against the government. ( AP )

New Delhi: India on Wednesday strongly advised its nationals to avoid travelling to Iran as the security situation in the country deteriorated further in view of massive anti-government protests and a crackdown on the demonstrators. The protests began late last month in Tehran after Iranian currency rial plunged to record lows. The protests have since spread to all 31 provinces, evolving from an agitation against economic woes to demand for political change. "In view of the ongoing developments in Iran, Indian nationals are once again strongly advised to avoid travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a fresh advisory.