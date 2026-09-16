India Adds Shahzad Bhatti Network To List Of Banned Terrorist Organisations Under UAPA
Home Minister Amit Shah said the decision was taken as part of PM Narendra Modi's vision of zero tolerance against terror.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 3:24 PM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday declared the Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) as a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
In an official Gazette of India notification, the ministry said the objective of the Shahzad Bhatti Network was to involve gullible youth and local criminals to smuggle arms, explosives, and narcotics from across the border, and through terrorist activities, pose a serious threat to the democratic system, communal harmony, and internal security of the country.
Home Minister Amit Shah said the decision was taken as part of PM Narendra Modi's vision of zero tolerance against terror. "The group is involved in smuggling of arms, explosives and narcotics across borders, apart from inciting youths and petty criminals into terrorism. Targeting India's democratic structure and the fabric of communal harmony, the syndicate also published hateful digital content," Shah said in a post on X.
Pursuing PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision of zero tolerance against terror, the MHA declares the Shahzad Bhatti Network as a terrorist organisation under the UAPA.— गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) September 16, 2026
The group is involved in smuggling of arms, explosives and narcotics across borders, apart from inciting youths…