ETV Bharat / bharat

India Adds Shahzad Bhatti Network To List Of Banned Terrorist Organisations Under UAPA

File photo of Delhi Police Special Cell arresting 6 alleged members of Shahzad Bhatti network in New Delhi on July 06, 2026. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday declared the Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) as a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

In an official Gazette of India notification, the ministry said the objective of the Shahzad Bhatti Network was to involve gullible youth and local criminals to smuggle arms, explosives, and narcotics from across the border, and through terrorist activities, pose a serious threat to the democratic system, communal harmony, and internal security of the country.