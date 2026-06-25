India Activates Air Suvidha Portal For Travellers From Ebola-Affected Countries
The portal developed jointly by Health and Civil Aviation ministries, enables passengers to submit mandatory self-declaration forms online before arrival, writes ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 3:03 PM IST
New Delhi: In view of the Ebola outbreak reported in parts of Africa, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) have activated the Air Suvidha portal for passengers arriving in India from, or transiting through, Ebola-affected countries.
The digital platform, developed jointly with Delhi Airport, allows international travellers to submit mandatory Self-Declaration Forms (SDFs) online before arriving in India, replacing the earlier paper-based process.
“The Air Suvidha portal is now operational for passengers travelling from Ebola-affected regions,” a government official said, adding that the move is aimed at strengthening health surveillance while ensuring smoother passenger processing at points of entry. “The requirement has been in place since WHO declared Ebola a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, strengthening health surveillance and passenger facilitation at points of entry,” the official added.
Travellers can complete the Self-Declaration Form up to 24 hours before their arrival in India. Authorities have advised passengers to fill out the form before boarding or during web check-in and carry a downloaded copy for presentation at the International Travel Health Desk or immigration counters upon arrival.
Mandatory Health Declaration
Under the Air Suvidha system, all international passengers must fill out the self-declaration form as mandated by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and are required to declare their current health status and provide details of their travel history over the previous 21 days.
“Air Suvidha is an online system for international passengers to submit a mandatory Self-Declaration Form to declare their current health status and travel history for the past 21 days. This form is mandatory and must be filled before boarding,” the official added.
Once submitted, the information is automatically forwarded to the Airport Health Organisation (APHO) under the Health Ministry for verification. Passengers receive an acknowledgement via email, which must be produced during immigration clearance in India.
The Air Suvidha platform was previously used extensively during the COVID-19 pandemic as part of India's public health surveillance measures for international travellers.
WHO Advisory And Government Precautions
The move follows the recent Ebola outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda. The World Health Organisation (WHO) last month declared the situation a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) and called for enhanced screening of travellers arriving from affected areas.
The WHO has recommended strengthened disease surveillance at international points of entry to identify travellers with unexplained fever or symptoms linked to Ebola and has advised against non-essential travel to affected regions.
In line with these recommendations, the Government of India has advised citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan.
The Health Ministry clarified that no cases of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) have been reported in India so far. However, authorities have intensified screening and surveillance measures at airports, seaports and other international entry points as a precautionary measure.
“The government has intensified precautionary screening at all ports of entry following recent outbreaks in parts of Africa,” an official added.
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