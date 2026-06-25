ETV Bharat / bharat

India Activates Air Suvidha Portal For Travellers From Ebola-Affected Countries

New Delhi: In view of the Ebola outbreak reported in parts of Africa, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) have activated the Air Suvidha portal for passengers arriving in India from, or transiting through, Ebola-affected countries.

The digital platform, developed jointly with Delhi Airport, allows international travellers to submit mandatory Self-Declaration Forms (SDFs) online before arriving in India, replacing the earlier paper-based process.

“The Air Suvidha portal is now operational for passengers travelling from Ebola-affected regions,” a government official said, adding that the move is aimed at strengthening health surveillance while ensuring smoother passenger processing at points of entry. “The requirement has been in place since WHO declared Ebola a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, strengthening health surveillance and passenger facilitation at points of entry,” the official added.

Travellers can complete the Self-Declaration Form up to 24 hours before their arrival in India. Authorities have advised passengers to fill out the form before boarding or during web check-in and carry a downloaded copy for presentation at the International Travel Health Desk or immigration counters upon arrival.

Mandatory Health Declaration

Under the Air Suvidha system, all international passengers must fill out the self-declaration form as mandated by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and are required to declare their current health status and provide details of their travel history over the previous 21 days.

“Air Suvidha is an online system for international passengers to submit a mandatory Self-Declaration Form to declare their current health status and travel history for the past 21 days. This form is mandatory and must be filled before boarding,” the official added.

Once submitted, the information is automatically forwarded to the Airport Health Organisation (APHO) under the Health Ministry for verification. Passengers receive an acknowledgement via email, which must be produced during immigration clearance in India.