India Achieves Self-Reliance In Solar And Environmental Tech With New CSIR-NPL Facilities

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh, at the event. ( ETV Bharat )

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: In a significant boost to India’s clean energy ambitions and environmental governance, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Tuesday inaugurated two nationally critical facilities at the CSIR–National Physical Laboratory (CSIR-NPL): the National Primary Standard Facility for Solar Cell Calibration and the National Environmental Standard Laboratory. Together, the facilities aim to strengthen India’s scientific self-reliance, reduce dependence on foreign certification systems, and enhance trust in data that underpins multi-billion-dollar investments in renewable energy and pollution monitoring.

The inauguration comes at a time when India is rapidly expanding its solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity and tightening regulations around environmental monitoring. Experts say both sectors critically depend on accurate, standardised measurements, something India has historically sourced from overseas laboratories.

A Backbone for India’s Solar Measurement Ecosystem

At the heart of the announcement is the National Primary Standard Facility for Solar Cell Calibration, a state-of-the-art laboratory established at CSIR-NPL using a Laser-based Differential Spectral Responsivity (L-DSR) Measurement System. The facility now offers primary reference solar cell calibration services within India, a milestone that places the country among an elite group of nations globally.

Until recently, India depended on one of only four international laboratories recognised under the World Photovoltaic Scale (WPV), located in the US, Germany, Japan and China, for high-precision solar cell calibration. These include the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) in the US, Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt (PTB) in Germany, AIST in Japan and the Tianjin Institute of Power Sources (TIPS) in China.

With the new facility, CSIR-NPL has now become the fifth WPVS-recognised laboratory globally, and notably, one with the lowest measurement uncertainty.

“This facility underpins the entire solar measurement chain,” CSIR-NPL said, noting that accurate calibration is essential for determining the real efficiency and value of PV cells used in large-scale solar deployments.

Why Measurement Accuracy Matters

As India accelerates its solar rollout, precision in efficiency measurement has significant financial implications. Even marginal uncertainty can translate into massive cost variations across large installations.

According to CSIR-NPL estimates, an uncertainty of just 0.1 per cent in solar cell efficiency measurement can lead to an ambiguity of nearly Rs 200 crore in project valuation, assuming a cost of Rs 2 crore per megawatt for a 100-gigawatt deployment.

Explaining this, Prof. Venu Gopal Achanta, Director of CSIR–NPL, told ETV Bharat that precision is no longer optional in India’s energy transition.

“The government has set a target of installing 100 gigawatts of solar capacity annually. Even a one per cent change in solar cell efficiency at that scale can translate into nearly $1 billion difference in investment costs,” he said.

He added that developers planning large projects, say 10 gigawatts, can now calibrate and estimate real output far more accurately, reducing both financial risk and over- or under-installation.

World-Class Technology With Best-in-Class Accuracy

The L-DSR system at CSIR-NPL uses a tunable laser-based monochromatic beam across a wide wavelength range (210 nm to 4000 nm), offering significantly higher optical power and improved field uniformity compared to conventional lamp-based systems. This allows highly precise determination of short-circuit current under standard test conditions (STC), in line with IEC standards.

As a result, the facility can measure WPVS reference solar cells with an uncertainty of just 0.35 per cent (k=2), the lowest among all global WPVS laboratories. For industrial-sized solar cells (156×156 mm²), the uncertainty stands at 0.6 per cent, comparable to the best international standards.

A comparison of global WPVS laboratories highlights India’s new position: