ETV Bharat / bharat

India Accounts For Over Two-Third Of Childhood Cancer Cases In South Asia: Lancet Study

New Delhi: India carries the heaviest burden of childhood cancer in South Asia, accounting for more than two-thirds of all cases in the SAARC region, even as experts warn that the actual numbers may be significantly higher because many children remain undiagnosed or unregistered in cancer databases.

A recent study published in The Lancet Regional Health–Southeast Asia estimates that 25,939 Indian children aged up to 14 years were diagnosed with cancer in 2022, representing 68 per cent of the nearly 37,700 childhood cancer cases reported across South Asia. The study also estimated that 17,700 children died from cancer in the region during the same year.

Researchers said India’s large child population partly explains the high numbers, but they cautioned that incomplete cancer registration and limited access to specialised diagnosis continue to conceal the country’s true disease burden.

Leukaemia Remains Biggest Childhood Cancer

The study found that leukaemia, a cancer affecting blood-forming tissues including the bone marrow, remains the most common childhood cancer across South Asia.

It accounts for 35-50 per cent of all childhood cancers in most SAARC countries. Bhutan and the Maldives were notable exceptions, where leukaemia constituted 88-100 per cent of classified childhood cancer cases.

India’s age-standardised childhood cancer incidence rate stood at 7.8 per one lakh children, lower than Sri Lanka (10.40) and Pakistan (10.06), but higher than Bangladesh (3.68) and Nepal (4.06).

Experts say differences in incidence rates often reflect variations in cancer detection systems, registry coverage and healthcare access rather than the true occurrence of disease alone.

“Differences in childhood cancer incidence rates between countries should be interpreted with caution. They often reflect the strength of cancer detection systems, the quality and completeness of cancer registries, and access to diagnostic and treatment facilities rather than the true occurrence of the disease. Countries with better surveillance and healthcare infrastructure tend to report more cases because they identify them more effectively, whereas under-reporting in resource-limited settings may conceal the actual burden of childhood cancers,” said renowned Oncologist Dr Sankar Debroy.

He said that greater public awareness and timely medical intervention could save thousands of young lives every year.

Early Diagnosis Is The Biggest Challenge

Paediatric oncologists say childhood cancers are unlike adult cancers because they are generally not linked to lifestyle factors such as tobacco or alcohol, making early recognition of symptoms critical.

Dr Nihanthy Sreenath, a paediatric haemato-oncology specialist, said many childhood cancers are highly curable if detected early.