India Accounts For Over Two-Third Of Childhood Cancer Cases In South Asia: Lancet Study
Paediatric oncologists urge parents not to ignore persistent symptoms like prolonged fever, unexplained bruising, recurrent infections or bone pain, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 6:59 PM IST
New Delhi: India carries the heaviest burden of childhood cancer in South Asia, accounting for more than two-thirds of all cases in the SAARC region, even as experts warn that the actual numbers may be significantly higher because many children remain undiagnosed or unregistered in cancer databases.
A recent study published in The Lancet Regional Health–Southeast Asia estimates that 25,939 Indian children aged up to 14 years were diagnosed with cancer in 2022, representing 68 per cent of the nearly 37,700 childhood cancer cases reported across South Asia. The study also estimated that 17,700 children died from cancer in the region during the same year.
Researchers said India’s large child population partly explains the high numbers, but they cautioned that incomplete cancer registration and limited access to specialised diagnosis continue to conceal the country’s true disease burden.
Leukaemia Remains Biggest Childhood Cancer
The study found that leukaemia, a cancer affecting blood-forming tissues including the bone marrow, remains the most common childhood cancer across South Asia.
It accounts for 35-50 per cent of all childhood cancers in most SAARC countries. Bhutan and the Maldives were notable exceptions, where leukaemia constituted 88-100 per cent of classified childhood cancer cases.
India’s age-standardised childhood cancer incidence rate stood at 7.8 per one lakh children, lower than Sri Lanka (10.40) and Pakistan (10.06), but higher than Bangladesh (3.68) and Nepal (4.06).
Experts say differences in incidence rates often reflect variations in cancer detection systems, registry coverage and healthcare access rather than the true occurrence of disease alone.
“Differences in childhood cancer incidence rates between countries should be interpreted with caution. They often reflect the strength of cancer detection systems, the quality and completeness of cancer registries, and access to diagnostic and treatment facilities rather than the true occurrence of the disease. Countries with better surveillance and healthcare infrastructure tend to report more cases because they identify them more effectively, whereas under-reporting in resource-limited settings may conceal the actual burden of childhood cancers,” said renowned Oncologist Dr Sankar Debroy.
He said that greater public awareness and timely medical intervention could save thousands of young lives every year.
Early Diagnosis Is The Biggest Challenge
Paediatric oncologists say childhood cancers are unlike adult cancers because they are generally not linked to lifestyle factors such as tobacco or alcohol, making early recognition of symptoms critical.
Dr Nihanthy Sreenath, a paediatric haemato-oncology specialist, said many childhood cancers are highly curable if detected early.
“Parents should not ignore persistent symptoms such as prolonged fever, unexplained bruising, pallor, recurrent infections or persistent bone pain. Early referral to a specialised centre can dramatically improve survival,” he said.
According to Dr Sreenath, parents should seek medical evaluation if a child develops-persistent fever lasting more than two weeks, unexplained weight loss or loss of appetite, excessive tiredness or unusual weakness, frequent bruising or bleeding from gums or nose, persistent bone or joint pain, swollen lymph nodes lasting several weeks, white reflex in the eye or sudden vision changes, persistent headaches accompanied by vomiting and abdominal swelling or a lump.
According to The Lancet study, reducing childhood cancer mortality in South Asia will require stronger cancer surveillance systems, equitable access to diagnosis and treatment, and sustained investments in paediatric oncology infrastructure.
Cervical Cancer Burden Continues To Rise
While childhood cancers demand greater attention, data from the Health Ministry also indicates that cervical cancer remains a major public health challenge among Indian women.
According to the Health Ministry data, India registered 79,239 new cervical cancer cases in 2025, up from 76,898 cases in 2021.
Estimated deaths from cervical cancer also increased from 41,523 in 2021 to 42,789 in 2025, reflecting the continuing burden despite advances in screening and treatment.
Among states, Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of new cervical cancer cases in 2025 (11,530), followed by Tamil Nadu (8,389), Bihar (8,250), West Bengal (6,437) and Karnataka (5,712).
Mortality projections also remain highest in Uttar Pradesh (6,226 deaths), followed by Tamil Nadu (4,530), Bihar (4,455), West Bengal (3,476) and Karnataka (3,084).
Delhi stands out as an exception, with both cervical cancer incidence and mortality showing a gradual decline over the five-year period, suggesting that improved screening, awareness and access to healthcare may be yielding results.
Prevention And Awareness, The Key
Public health experts say the findings reinforce the need for strengthening India’s cancer registries, expanding specialised paediatric oncology services, and improving timely diagnosis, particularly in rural and underserved areas.
“HPV vaccination, regular screening through HPV testing or Pap smears, and prompt treatment of precancerous lesions remain the most effective strategies to reduce deaths,” said Dr Suneela Garg, a renowned healthcare specialist and a member of the advisory committee to the Health Ministry.
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