India Accords Highest Priority To Securing Permanent Membership In Expanded UNSC: Govt

Members in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025 ( PTI )

New Delhi: The government accords "highest priority" to securing permanent membership for India in an "expanded" United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and New Delhi remains engaged, both at bilateral and multilateral levels, in this endeavour, the Centre told Parliament on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said India also works closely with other reform-oriented groups and countries. The Ministry of External Affairs was asked about its strategy to navigate existing challenges in securing a permanent seat for India in the UNSC.

"Government of India accords highest priority to securing permanent membership for India in an expanded United Nations Security Council (UNSC). India remains engaged, both at the bilateral and multilateral levels, in this endeavor. India also works closely with other reform-oriented groups and countries," he said.

"The very nature of multilateral diplomacy poses a challenge as the 193 Member States in the UN hold diverse opinions on the nature and scope of UNSC reforms," the MoS said.