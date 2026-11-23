ETV Bharat / bharat

India A 'Major Power', PM Modi Second-Most Effective Regional Leader: Asia Power Index 2026

New Delhi: Despite challenges, India has consolidated its position as a "major power" and the third-most powerful country, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi rated as the second most effective regional leader, according to the Lowy Institute's Asia Power Index 2026.

India's power score improved 0.5 to 40.5 points in the 2026 Index, taking its gap with China to the narrowest since 2018. According to the Index, the US and China are "superpowers in Asia for 2026" with scores of 78.9 and 73.6, respectively, out of 100.

"The gap in power between India and China reached its narrowest point since the inception of the Asia Power Index in 2018, though China's power remains 80 per cent higher than India’s," the Asia Power Index 2026 stated.

As per the report, India consolidated its major power status this year, growing more influential in Asia. Greater regional defence engagement and BrahMos missile sales to Southeast Asia strengthened its defence networks, while stable trade and investment ties made it one of the few countries whose economic relationships did not weaken.

"Expert appraisals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regional leadership improved markedly, lifting India three places. He is now judged to be the second-most effective regional leader, behind Chinese President Xi Jinping," the Asia Power Index 2026 said.

Change in measure score in 2025-2026 (Lowy Institute Asia Power Index)

In 2026, India had the greatest gains in cultural influence (+2.3). It lost the most points in economic capability (-0.7). Elsewhere, it improved in defence networks (+2.1), future resources (+1.2) and military capability (+0.5). The scores for resilience, economic relationships and diplomatic influence were unchanged this year.