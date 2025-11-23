ETV Bharat / bharat

India A Hindu Nation That Follows Unity In Diversity: Uma Bharti

The former Madhya Pradesh CM, Uma Bharti, said Hindus needed to shun caste divisions and remain united.

FILE- Former Union Minister Uma Bharti
FILE- Former Union Minister Uma Bharti (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : November 23, 2025 at 9:14 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Bhopal: Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Saturday said that although India is a Hindu state, it does not follow or work on the basis of a single religion as it believes in unity in diversity.

"India's identity as a Hindu nation is what ensures its secularism. Secularism here reflects acceptance of all faiths, rooted in the Hindu tradition of worshipping many gods and many rituals," the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister told reporters here.

"Long before Islam, Christianity, Jainism and Buddhism existed, Hindus worshipped countless deities. As (RSS founder) Keshav Baliram Hedgewar said, India is a Hindu nation...It is not a Hindu state, which means the nation does not follow or work on the basis of a single religion. This will never happen and we follow unity in diversity," she said.

On casteism, the former Union minister said it was necessary for Hindus to shun caste divisions and remain united. Many problems persist because of fragmentation among castes. Economic equality should be the basis of Hindu unity, according to her.

"For unity in Hindu society, everyone must have participation in power, governance and administration. Why should there be any difference between government and private schools, or between government and private hospitals? There should not be. Equal participation in power, governance and administration is necessary," she said.

Reservation is a constitutional obligation. Now there is a need for a wave in society to ensure that the weight of positions in power, governance and administration is equal, she added. Bharti called for viewing inter-caste marriages as moves aimed at promoting unity in Hindu society.

Also Read:

  1. Sanjauli Mosque Row: Hindu Organisations End Fast-Unto-Death After 'Demands Accepted'
  2. West Bengal | Muslim Neighbours Perform Last Rites Of 'Boycotted' Deceased Hindu Man In Malda

TAGGED:

UMA BHARTI LATEST REMARKS
UMA BHARTI

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

British Government Repaired Grave Of A WWI Veteran In Amravati After Receiving A Letter From A Farmer

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.