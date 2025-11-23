ETV Bharat / bharat

India A Hindu Nation That Follows Unity In Diversity: Uma Bharti

Bhopal: Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Saturday said that although India is a Hindu state, it does not follow or work on the basis of a single religion as it believes in unity in diversity.

"India's identity as a Hindu nation is what ensures its secularism. Secularism here reflects acceptance of all faiths, rooted in the Hindu tradition of worshipping many gods and many rituals," the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister told reporters here.

"Long before Islam, Christianity, Jainism and Buddhism existed, Hindus worshipped countless deities. As (RSS founder) Keshav Baliram Hedgewar said, India is a Hindu nation...It is not a Hindu state, which means the nation does not follow or work on the basis of a single religion. This will never happen and we follow unity in diversity," she said.

On casteism, the former Union minister said it was necessary for Hindus to shun caste divisions and remain united. Many problems persist because of fragmentation among castes. Economic equality should be the basis of Hindu unity, according to her.