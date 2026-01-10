'India A Hindu Nation; PM Will Always Be Hindu': Himanta Biswa Sarma On Owaisi's 'Hijab-Clad PM' Remark
Owaisi had said in Maharashtra that one day a girl wearing a hijab could also become the Prime Minister of India.
Published : January 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday reiterated his “Hindu nation” theory while responding to a recent remark made by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi.
Sarma stated that although the Constitution does not bar anyone from becoming the Prime Minister of India, the country’s civilisational ethos would ensure that the Prime Minister remains a Hindu.
“Constitutionally, there is no bar; anybody can become prime minister. But India is a Hindu nation, a Hindu civilisation, and we will always believe - and we are extremely confident - that the Indian prime minister will always be a Hindu person,” Sarma said while speaking to the media on the sidelines of a government programme in Guwahati.
VIDEO | Reacting to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s reported remark, “I want to see a hijab-clad woman becoming the PM of the country,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) says, “Constitutionally, there is no bar on anyone becoming the Prime Minister. But India is a Hindu… pic.twitter.com/eA2XHaaHN3— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 10, 2026
The Assam Chief Minister’s remarks came in the backdrop of a statement made by Owaisi at a public meeting in Maharashtra’s Solapur, where the AIMIM leader had said that one day a girl wearing a hijab could also become the Prime Minister of India. Owaisi’s comment was projected as an assertion of constitutional equality and representation of minorities in the country’s highest political office.
Reacting sharply to that assertion, Sarma sought to draw a distinction between constitutional provisions and what he described as India’s historical and cultural identity.
While acknowledging that the Constitution allows any citizen, irrespective of religion or attire, to occupy the post of Prime Minister, Sarma emphasised that India’s roots lie in Hindu civilisation, which, according to him, would continue to shape the nation’s leadership.
Sarma’s statement has once again brought the debate on constitutional secularism versus civilisational identity into sharp focus, particularly ahead of key political battles.
His comments align with his consistent public positioning that India’s governance and political leadership are deeply influenced by its Hindu cultural framework, even as the Constitution guarantees equal rights to all citizens.
