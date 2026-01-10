ETV Bharat / bharat

'India A Hindu Nation; PM Will Always Be Hindu': Himanta Biswa Sarma On Owaisi's 'Hijab-Clad PM' Remark

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ( IANS )

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday reiterated his “Hindu nation” theory while responding to a recent remark made by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Sarma stated that although the Constitution does not bar anyone from becoming the Prime Minister of India, the country’s civilisational ethos would ensure that the Prime Minister remains a Hindu. “Constitutionally, there is no bar; anybody can become prime minister. But India is a Hindu nation, a Hindu civilisation, and we will always believe - and we are extremely confident - that the Indian prime minister will always be a Hindu person,” Sarma said while speaking to the media on the sidelines of a government programme in Guwahati.