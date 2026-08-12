Independence Day In Arunachal Pradesh Border Villages; Is 'China Threat' A Reality?
ETV Bharat's Pranab Kumar Das and Sonit Kumar Goswami finds out how Vibrant Villages Programme is preventing Chinese aggression and border villages coping up.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 7:09 PM IST
Tezpur/Hyderabad: Government of India introduced the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) in April, 2023 with a target to make our border villages sound in infrastructure and strong from defence perspective. Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the programme from remote Kibithoo village in Arunachal Pradesh way back in 2023 and then the second phase on 20 February in 2026 from a border village in Assam. The programme covers all areas located in Indian states bordering international neighbours.
The VVP redefines remote frontier settlements by officially calling every border area "the first village of the country" instead of the "last village". Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced this paradigm shift to ensure that border communities receive priority development and are viewed as frontline centres of national pride and growth.
The primary motive of the programme was to stop outward migration from the border villages by transforming isolated areas into self sustaining, prosperous centres by boosting local infrastructure and turning the frontier settlements into populated security assets.
Historically treated as last villages, the areas suffered severe economic neglect leading families to abandon them, now by upgrading infrastructure and creating livelihoods, the government aims to keep those strategic communities/places thriving.
However, from the ground of the border villages in Arunachal Pradesh, a contrasting picture is seen. ETV Bharat presents what the residents of border villages in Zemithang (Tawang district) and Limeking and Taksing (Upper Subansiri district) said over telephonic conversation and their preparations for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.
Arunachal Pradesh shares a border of 1,080 to 1200 kilometres following the McMahon Line. The Chinese used to create controversies from time to time claiming parts of Arunachal Pradesh, calling it South Tibet as their own. Despite international dispute Indian Government has been maintaining strong stand on Arunachal Pradesh and warning the Chinese side of no aggression.
In Zemithang of Tawang district in western Arunachal Pradesh, roads, electricity, healthcare, clean drinking water, and welfare initiatives by the Army have brought visible changes to daily life. On the other hand, in the Limeking–Tasking region in the east of Upper Subansiri district, despite the presence of schools, community halls, and other government infrastructure, population has been steadily declining. Many youths have left in search of education and employment.
Together, these two contrasting realities raise an important question for border development — is building infrastructure alone enough to strengthen border villages or is employment equally necessary to retain people in their villages?
Located very close to the India–China border, Zemithang is one of the most important border settlements in the country. The presence of the Indian Army and ITBP is an integral part of daily life here. According to village head 'Wangshu', travelling in the region used to be extremely difficult as people had to walk long distances, cross streams, and use unsafe bridges.
“Earlier, even reaching the Army post was difficult. We had to walk, cross water bodies, and use risky bridges. Now vehicles can reach even remote points. Roads have improved and electricity has also reached the village,” he said.
According to him, there is a huge difference between the past and the present. Along with road and electricity connectivity, improvements in healthcare, drinking water, and other infrastructure have made daily life in this border village much easier, he said.
From Security To Welfare: Role Of Army
In Zemithang, the role of the Indian Army is not limited to border security. Under the Gajaraj Corps’ ‘Operation Sadbhavana’, several initiatives have been taken in healthcare, clean drinking water, livelihood support, and social development. The village head Wangshu said, the Army plays a crucial role in meeting the medical needs of local people. The ITBP also provides healthcare services and organises medical camps from time to time while providing veterinary services when required, he added.
Another important aspect of Zemithang's development is tourism. The natural beauty of 'Gorsam Chorten', the Zemithang valley, and the local cultural heritage have created potential to attract tourists. Tourism has also opened new livelihood opportunities for local people. Home stays, food services, local products, and businesses linked to traditional culture are creating new sources of income for villagers.
One such example is the women-run ‘Komo’s Café’, which is operated by a Self Help Group from the small village in the locality of Zemithang. Ahead of August 15, the café is preparing special stalls and plans to sell momos, fried rice, chowmein, along with millet-based snacks and sweets.
The annual Gorsem Festival in Jemeithang has also become an important platform for strengthening ties between the local community and security forces. During the festival, the Gajaraj Corps organises medical camps, health check-ups, and distributes medicines to local people. Along with health awareness programmes, cultural events and tourism potential are also showcased on the same platform.
Limeking–Tasking Reflects A Different Reality
While Zemithang in Tawang presents a positive development story, another village of the border state, Limeking–Tasking, reflects a different story.
Tabya Mra, a resident of Bidak village in Upper Subansiri district said that earlier government officials from the education and other departments used to regularly visit the border areas, schools were active participants at the Independence Day that was celebrated with great enthusiasm.
“There used to be band performances, parades, sports competitions and cultural programmes. Army and paramilitary personnel also took part in the celebrations. The entire village used to participate in the celebrations,” Mra said.
Today, Independence Day programmes are still organised, but the participation is not the same. “Things are still happening, but not with the same enthusiasm as before. Many young people have left the villages in search of education and jobs,” Mra added.
Schools Are There But Where Are Students?
The Limeking-Taksing area presents a difficult picture of education in remote border villages. Government schools and buildings are present, but in many places the student turnout has dropped sharply. In Tasking Limiking circle, there are three Middle schools (upto class 8) and 11 Primary School but building schools alone cannot strengthen education if families and children are leaving the villages, Mra said.
“If there are no children in the village, what is the use of having a school building? We need to first ensure that people stay in these villages. If families and young people continue to leave, who will use the schools, community halls and other government infrastructure?" Mra asked.
He said local residents feel government policy for border villages should focus not only on infrastructure but also on keeping people in the villages and encouraging those who have left to return.
Local residents remember the earlier scheme named Border Area Development Program (BADP), under which development works were taken up in border areas, but now the focus has shifted to the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP).
Mra argues that some development projects do not always match the actual needs of the villages, adding, “Community halls, badminton courts, shops and other buildings may be useful, but what happens when there are very few people left in the village? The planning has to be based on the actual needs of the people.”
He adds that development funds should be directed towards activities that create employment and generate income so that people stays in the villages. “People cannot be stopped from leaving a village simply by building more buildings. They need jobs and income opportunities,” he explained.
Many young people complete their education but leave the villages because of limited employment opportunities. Mra believes that if young people are given financial support and opportunities to start businesses in their own villages, many may choose to stay or return.
Mra urges government to supply local agriculture products to the Army so that income can be generated for the locals. Now, food is supplied from faraway places to the camps, he said. “If the government supports local farmers, their products can be supplied to the Army and security forces. The market is already available,” he suggested.
“Before building any infrastructure, the government should first understand what the village actually needs. A community hall or sports facility is useful only when there is a community to use it,” he said.
Reverse Migration Necessary For Security Concern
Retaining people in border villages is not only an economic and social issue but also important from a national security point of view. People living in border villages have local knowledge of the land, roads and surrounding areas. Their presence also keeps the villages active. In areas where there is no physical fencing along every part of the border, the presence of local communities becomes even more important. Mra believes that reverse migration should therefore be treated as a long-term priority.
“If people have employment and a good life here, they will come back. Keeping people in the border villages is important not only for development but also for the strength of the border,” he said.
He sums up that VVP is creating infrastructure but for preventing foreign force from encroachment, the border villages need population and income generation methods.
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