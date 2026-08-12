ETV Bharat / bharat

Independence Day In Arunachal Pradesh Border Villages; Is 'China Threat' A Reality?

Tezpur/Hyderabad: Government of India introduced the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) in April, 2023 with a target to make our border villages sound in infrastructure and strong from defence perspective. Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the programme from remote Kibithoo village in Arunachal Pradesh way back in 2023 and then the second phase on 20 February in 2026 from a border village in Assam. The programme covers all areas located in Indian states bordering international neighbours.

The VVP redefines remote frontier settlements by officially calling every border area "the first village of the country" instead of the "last village". Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced this paradigm shift to ensure that border communities receive priority development and are viewed as frontline centres of national pride and growth.

The road to border villages in Arunachal Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

The primary motive of the programme was to stop outward migration from the border villages by transforming isolated areas into self sustaining, prosperous centres by boosting local infrastructure and turning the frontier settlements into populated security assets.

Historically treated as last villages, the areas suffered severe economic neglect leading families to abandon them, now by upgrading infrastructure and creating livelihoods, the government aims to keep those strategic communities/places thriving.

However, from the ground of the border villages in Arunachal Pradesh, a contrasting picture is seen. ETV Bharat presents what the residents of border villages in Zemithang (Tawang district) and Limeking and Taksing (Upper Subansiri district) said over telephonic conversation and their preparations for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

A monastery in a border area (ETV)

Arunachal Pradesh shares a border of 1,080 to 1200 kilometres following the McMahon Line. The Chinese used to create controversies from time to time claiming parts of Arunachal Pradesh, calling it South Tibet as their own. Despite international dispute Indian Government has been maintaining strong stand on Arunachal Pradesh and warning the Chinese side of no aggression.

In Zemithang of Tawang district in western Arunachal Pradesh, roads, electricity, healthcare, clean drinking water, and welfare initiatives by the Army have brought visible changes to daily life. On the other hand, in the Limeking–Tasking region in the east of Upper Subansiri district, despite the presence of schools, community halls, and other government infrastructure, population has been steadily declining. Many youths have left in search of education and employment.

Together, these two contrasting realities raise an important question for border development — is building infrastructure alone enough to strengthen border villages or is employment equally necessary to retain people in their villages?

Zemithang valley, and the local cultural heritage have created potential to attract tourists. (ETV Bharat)

Located very close to the India–China border, Zemithang is one of the most important border settlements in the country. The presence of the Indian Army and ITBP is an integral part of daily life here. According to village head 'Wangshu', travelling in the region used to be extremely difficult as people had to walk long distances, cross streams, and use unsafe bridges.

“Earlier, even reaching the Army post was difficult. We had to walk, cross water bodies, and use risky bridges. Now vehicles can reach even remote points. Roads have improved and electricity has also reached the village,” he said.

According to him, there is a huge difference between the past and the present. Along with road and electricity connectivity, improvements in healthcare, drinking water, and other infrastructure have made daily life in this border village much easier, he said.

From Security To Welfare: Role Of Army

Entry point of Bidak village (ETV Bharat)

In Zemithang, the role of the Indian Army is not limited to border security. Under the Gajaraj Corps’ ‘Operation Sadbhavana’, several initiatives have been taken in healthcare, clean drinking water, livelihood support, and social development. The village head Wangshu said, the Army plays a crucial role in meeting the medical needs of local people. The ITBP also provides healthcare services and organises medical camps from time to time while providing veterinary services when required, he added.

Another important aspect of Zemithang's development is tourism. The natural beauty of 'Gorsam Chorten', the Zemithang valley, and the local cultural heritage have created potential to attract tourists. Tourism has also opened new livelihood opportunities for local people. Home stays, food services, local products, and businesses linked to traditional culture are creating new sources of income for villagers.