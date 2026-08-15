India Transformed From 'Fragile 5' To World's Fastest-Growing Major Economy In Last 12 Years: PM Modi In I-Day Speech
PM Modi said that over the last 12 years, people have made every possible effort to take the country to new heights.
Published : August 15, 2026 at 9:01 AM IST|
Updated : August 15, 2026 at 9:43 AM IST
New Delhi: Addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on the occasion of 80th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India has witnessed rapid development in the last 12 years, with significant progress in the digital, manufacturing, infrastructure and social welfare sectors. He asserted that India's progress over the last 12 years, with citizens' collective efforts, has taken the country from the 'Fragile Five' to a major global economy.
For the first time, National Song 'Vande Mataram' was rendered during the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, where Prime Minister Modi led the celebrations and addressed the nation for 13th consecutive time.
"Today, the heartbeat of every heart is echoing with the chant of 'Vande Mataram'. Today, there is a Tricolour at every home, and the Tricolour resides in every mind and heart. And today, filled with enthusiasm and zeal, embracing new resolves, the nation is moving forward," he said.
Highlighting the strides the country made during his tenure, PM Modi said that over the last 12 years, crores of citizens - whether Dalits, oppressed, deprived, tribals, rural residents, urban residents, poor, or middle class; youth, elderly, woman, or man; be it from the North, South, East, or West - with determination and dedication, made every possible effort to take the country to new heights. He said India is moving towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, and that the determination of 140 crore Indians cannot be stopped.
"We remained stuck in an attitude of 'it will happen, let's see'. By 2014, the entire world had placed India among the 'Fragile Five'. At such a time, over the last 12 years, India has picked up a new pace and is moving forward rapidly. The resolve of the people of the country is that it is impossible to stop the determination and strength of 1.4 billion Indians. India's progress over the last 12 years has taken the country from the 'Fragile Five' to a major global economy," he said.
VIDEO | Independence Day 2026: Addressing the nation from ramparts of Red Fort, PM Modi (@narendramodi) says, " the country became independent with many dreams, but we could not pick up the pace or accelerate. we remained stuck in an attitude of 'it will happen, let's see'. by… pic.twitter.com/f5Arhqc4ju— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 15, 2026
During the address, PM Modi also highlighted India's progress across several sectors over the last 12 years, citing growth in defence production, Khadi and Village Industries, electronics, railways, mobile manufacturing, internet usage, patents and digital transactions. "Over the last 12 years, defence production has increased nearly four-fold, Khadi and Village Industries production nearly five-fold, electronic manufacturing nearly seven-fold, modern railway coach manufacturing 21-fold, and mobile phone manufacturing 33-fold. Internet users increased nearly four-fold, patents granted four-fold and digital transactions 100-fold," he said.
The Prime Minister also spoke about achievements such as piped water connections, LPG connections and toilet construction, saying these efforts have improved people's lives and strengthened the country's development journey. "We have worked with equal seriousness towards the welfare and amenities for the common man. Every year, on average, we delivered tap water connections 15 times faster, gas connections at six times greater speed, toilets for the poor at four times the speed, and homes to the poor at three times faster pace," PM Modi said.
He also stressed that India cannot move forward in the 21st century while relying on outdated laws and systems. The country must continue to reform and adapt to the needs of the future, he added. "The nation has brought monumental transformations in governance. Compliances were eliminated in thousands. Outdated laws were repealed in hundreds. The march of the 21st century cannot be driven by laws from the previous century," he said, adding that these achievements reflect the country's efforts towards improving infrastructure, public services, manufacturing and governance while creating better facilities for ordinary citizens.
VIDEO | Independence Day 2026: Addressing the nation from ramparts of Red Fort, PM Modi, says, " for the past 10–12 years, we have been constantly striving to achieve the goal of a developed india by 2047. step by step, we have been accomplishing one milestone after another. we… pic.twitter.com/X3LmerxqZ5— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 15, 2026
PM Modi further said that if the world's most populous country becomes a developed nation, the world will be forced to look at India differently. He expressed confidence that India's progress and the collective resolve of its people will ensure that the dream of Viksit Bharat by 2047 is achieved.
He said India now had a clear and ambitious vision for the next two decades, with the target of becoming a developed nation by 2047. "Today, India has also envisioned a very grand dream. It has envisioned it with great resolve. It has envisioned it to touch new heights. And that dream is: When India completes 100 years of independence, in 2047, we will definitely build and realize a Viksit Bharat. Through the hard work and endeavour of 140 crore fellow countrymen, we have to achieve this goal."
And when the world's most populous country takes the resolve to become developed, it becomes a testament to our courage in the eyes of the entire world. The world is compelled to change its perspective towards us," he added.
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