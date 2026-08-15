ETV Bharat / bharat

India Transformed From 'Fragile 5' To World's Fastest-Growing Major Economy In Last 12 Years: PM Modi In I-Day Speech

New Delhi: Addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on the occasion of 80th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India has witnessed rapid development in the last 12 years, with significant progress in the digital, manufacturing, infrastructure and social welfare sectors. He asserted that India's progress over the last 12 years, with citizens' collective efforts, has taken the country from the 'Fragile Five' to a major global economy.

For the first time, National Song 'Vande Mataram' was rendered during the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, where Prime Minister Modi led the celebrations and addressed the nation for 13th consecutive time.

"Today, the heartbeat of every heart is echoing with the chant of 'Vande Mataram'. Today, there is a Tricolour at every home, and the Tricolour resides in every mind and heart. And today, filled with enthusiasm and zeal, embracing new resolves, the nation is moving forward," he said.

Highlighting the strides the country made during his tenure, PM Modi said that over the last 12 years, crores of citizens - whether Dalits, oppressed, deprived, tribals, rural residents, urban residents, poor, or middle class; youth, elderly, woman, or man; be it from the North, South, East, or West - with determination and dedication, made every possible effort to take the country to new heights. He said India is moving towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, and that the determination of 140 crore Indians cannot be stopped.

"We remained stuck in an attitude of 'it will happen, let's see'. By 2014, the entire world had placed India among the 'Fragile Five'. At such a time, over the last 12 years, India has picked up a new pace and is moving forward rapidly. The resolve of the people of the country is that it is impossible to stop the determination and strength of 1.4 billion Indians. India's progress over the last 12 years has taken the country from the 'Fragile Five' to a major global economy," he said.