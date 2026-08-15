ETV Bharat / bharat

I-Day 2026: PM Modi Sets Big Goals For India's Next Leap, Lays Out 'Saptdhara' Vision For Viksit Bharat

New Delhi: On the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid out an ambitious roadmap for India's next phase of growth, and outlined a seven-pronged development vision, in what he named as 'Saptdhara/Sapt Shakti'.

To make the India a global powerhouse, he emphasised to work towards Manufacturing Power, Agriculture and Food Processing, Technology and Innovation, Gati Shakti, Green Economy and Blue Economy, and Soft Power.

Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort, his 13th consecutive I-Day address, PM Modi described these targets as seven key streams of strength (Saptdhara), and urged the country to build capabilities that can compete with the best in the world.

The Prime Minister highlighted the seven areas that can power India's next leap:

Manufacturing Power: PM Modi called for building complete domestic end-to-end value chains, from design to components, focusing on zero-defect quality, cost, and global scale. PM said that we must not miss the opportunities available to India in the manufacturing sector. To achieve this, he said, we need to advance based on three key parameters-Task, Quality, and Scale. For this, factories must be competitive, products user-friendly, and packaging appealing to a global audience.

Agriculture and Food Processing: He has urged to create integrated farm-to-export supply chains for millets, spices, and fruits while transitioning to chemical-free farming.

Technology and Innovation: PM suggested to evolve from a tech market into a global innovation hub leading in AI, Quantum, Space, Robotics, DPI, and Made-in-India 6G.

Gati Shakti: PM Modi stressed establishment of high-speed, seamless multimodal logistics connecting cities, highways, rail, airports, and modern industrial sea ports. Calling for an integrated transport network, he said India cities must be connected through high-speed rail, while the country needs modern highways, inland waterways, airports and multimodal logistics systems to accelerate the movement of people and goods. The connectivity must go beyond individual infrastructure projects and create a seamless network that strengthens economic activity across the country. Instead, India should become engines of port-led development, driving industrialization, trade, investment, logistics and economic growth in surrounding regions, he added.

Defence Shakti: He said India must achieve complete strategic self-reliance by pioneering and exporting next-gen defence technologies like drones, counter-drone systems, and hypersonics. Stressing the growing importance of defence capabilities, PM said India and world have realised that defence self-reliance is indispensable in an increasingly uncertain global environment. Among the key areas identified are drones and counter-drone systems, as well as hypersonic defence technologies, where Modi called for India to seek global leadership.

Green and Blue Economy: He emphasised scaling the sustainable growth through Green Hydrogen, renewables, and energy storage alongside full utilisation of ocean, coastal, and marine potential. He said that while the world continues to grapple with challenge of global warming, India's focus is on finding practical solutions and contributing to global efforts to address climate change. The vision seeks to position India not only as a participant in the global transition towards a low-carbon economy, but as a provider of technologies, products and solutions that can help address the world’s climate challenges.

India's Soft Power: PM Modi called for globalising Indian culture, Yoga, Ayurveda, and tourism while establishing global leadership in gaming, VFX, animation, and the creative economy.