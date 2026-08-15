I-Day 2026: PM Modi Sets Big Goals For India's Next Leap, Lays Out 'Saptdhara' Vision For Viksit Bharat
PM Modi issued a clarion call for India's next leap, setting out a vision across manufacturing, agriculture, technology, infrastructure, defence, green/blue economy and soft power.
Published : August 15, 2026 at 12:31 PM IST|
Updated : August 15, 2026 at 1:16 PM IST
New Delhi: On the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid out an ambitious roadmap for India's next phase of growth, and outlined a seven-pronged development vision, in what he named as 'Saptdhara/Sapt Shakti'.
To make the India a global powerhouse, he emphasised to work towards Manufacturing Power, Agriculture and Food Processing, Technology and Innovation, Gati Shakti, Green Economy and Blue Economy, and Soft Power.
Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort, his 13th consecutive I-Day address, PM Modi described these targets as seven key streams of strength (Saptdhara), and urged the country to build capabilities that can compete with the best in the world.
On India’s 80th #IndependenceDay, Prime Minister @narendramodi calls for the nation to embrace the power of 'Saptadhara', seven streams of strength that will give India new momentum, new heights and the power to achieve in the next five to seven years what could not be achieved… pic.twitter.com/SI2jI0Ye4w— PIB India (@PIB_India) August 15, 2026
The Prime Minister highlighted the seven areas that can power India's next leap:
Manufacturing Power: PM Modi called for building complete domestic end-to-end value chains, from design to components, focusing on zero-defect quality, cost, and global scale. PM said that we must not miss the opportunities available to India in the manufacturing sector. To achieve this, he said, we need to advance based on three key parameters-Task, Quality, and Scale. For this, factories must be competitive, products user-friendly, and packaging appealing to a global audience.
Agriculture and Food Processing: He has urged to create integrated farm-to-export supply chains for millets, spices, and fruits while transitioning to chemical-free farming.
Technology and Innovation: PM suggested to evolve from a tech market into a global innovation hub leading in AI, Quantum, Space, Robotics, DPI, and Made-in-India 6G.
Gati Shakti: PM Modi stressed establishment of high-speed, seamless multimodal logistics connecting cities, highways, rail, airports, and modern industrial sea ports. Calling for an integrated transport network, he said India cities must be connected through high-speed rail, while the country needs modern highways, inland waterways, airports and multimodal logistics systems to accelerate the movement of people and goods. The connectivity must go beyond individual infrastructure projects and create a seamless network that strengthens economic activity across the country. Instead, India should become engines of port-led development, driving industrialization, trade, investment, logistics and economic growth in surrounding regions, he added.
Defence Shakti: He said India must achieve complete strategic self-reliance by pioneering and exporting next-gen defence technologies like drones, counter-drone systems, and hypersonics. Stressing the growing importance of defence capabilities, PM said India and world have realised that defence self-reliance is indispensable in an increasingly uncertain global environment. Among the key areas identified are drones and counter-drone systems, as well as hypersonic defence technologies, where Modi called for India to seek global leadership.
Green and Blue Economy: He emphasised scaling the sustainable growth through Green Hydrogen, renewables, and energy storage alongside full utilisation of ocean, coastal, and marine potential. He said that while the world continues to grapple with challenge of global warming, India's focus is on finding practical solutions and contributing to global efforts to address climate change. The vision seeks to position India not only as a participant in the global transition towards a low-carbon economy, but as a provider of technologies, products and solutions that can help address the world’s climate challenges.
India's Soft Power: PM Modi called for globalising Indian culture, Yoga, Ayurveda, and tourism while establishing global leadership in gaming, VFX, animation, and the creative economy.
'No Compromise On Quality'
PM Modi made a direct appeal to Indian industry to treat quality as non-negotiable, saying high-quality products are essential to building trust in the India brand.
Seeking a major change in the scale of India's ambitions, PM Modi outlined goals including having 50 Indian companies in the Fortune 500, an Indian bank among the world's leading banks and an Indian pharmaceutical company among the top five globally.
He further envisioned an Indian law or rating agency achieving global leadership, an Indian consulting or accounting firm joining the world's top firms and an Indian technology company becoming one of the world's leading companies.
The larger goal, he said, is to build Indian brands that immediately command global recognition and enthusiasm when people hear the name India.
Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyan
PM Modi also highlighted the Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyan, urging families across the country to join the campaign against drug abuse. He called for a collective effort to eliminate the menace of drugs harming the society.
PM Urges Participation In Digital Census
The Prime Minister also drew attention to the ongoing India's first Digital Census, and urged families to sit together and provide accurate information about their households, citing that it will help the government in better planning and policy-making.
Further, he asked the Centre and States to work together to take India's reform process to the next level. He stressed the importance of cooperative federalism, with governments working together and development remaining aligned with the broader goal of Viksit Bharat.
He also underlined the need for a "whole of government" and "whole of society" approach, suggesting that the country's next phase of development will require collective action rather than government efforts alone.
Nari Shakti
During the address, the Prime Minister made a direct appeal to political parties to respect the aspirations of women and work together to implement one-third reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies.
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