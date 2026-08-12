Independence Day 2026: Delhi Rail, Metro And Road Rules Changed; Check Travel Advisory
Delhi Metro to begin services at 4 am; rail traffic between Old Delhi and Shahdara will halt for 2.5 hours | Dhananjay Verma reports.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 5:33 PM IST
New Delhi: Security arrangements across the national capital have been tightened ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15.
Following a high alert by security agencies, extensive changes have been introduced in railway, Metro and road traffic arrangements for people travelling to and from Delhi.
The measures have been implemented under the direction of security agencies. During the Independence Day ceremony, rail movement on the Old Delhi section will be temporarily suspended, while commercial parcel services at five major Delhi railway stations have also been stopped.
Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said special security measures have been introduced in view of the Independence Day celebrations. Under the directions of security agencies, parcel booking, loading and unloading have been completely suspended at five major railway stations in Delhi.
The stations are New Delhi, Old Delhi (Delhi Junction), Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar Terminal and Delhi Sarai Rohilla.
The restrictions came into effect on August 12 and will remain in force until midnight on August 15. During this period, no commercial parcel can be sent from these five stations, while parcels arriving from other parts of the country cannot be unloaded there.
The restrictions apply not only to regular parcel booking but also to leased Second Class Luggage Racks (SLRs), parcel vans and demand parcel vans. Trains passing through Delhi and stopping here for parcel handling will also be subject to the restrictions.
To make security checks easier, parcel warehouses and platforms are being kept completely free of packages.
Upadhyay clarified that passengers can continue carrying their personal luggage inside train coaches as usual. The restrictions apply only to commercial parcels. Registered newspapers and magazines can continue to be transported after necessary security checks.
Normal parcel services will resume from August 16.
Rail Traffic Between Old Delhi And Shahdara To Remain Suspended
On August 15, rail traffic between Old Delhi and Delhi Shahdara stations will remain completely suspended from 6 am to 8:30 am because of security arrangements during the main ceremony at the Red Fort and the Prime Minister’s address.
The Old Delhi railway track passes very close to the Red Fort. Therefore, during the two-and-a-half-hour block, several EMU and local trains on the route may be cancelled.
Some long-distance express trains have been diverted, while others will be stopped at stations outside Delhi limits.
During the ceremony, no train will be permitted to remain stationed at Tilak Bridge, Bhairon Pul or the Yamuna Bridge, also known as the Iron Bridge.
Passengers have been advised to check the revised railway timetable and their train status before leaving home.
Delhi Metro Parking Closed, Services To Start At 4 AM
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will keep parking facilities at all Delhi Metro stations completely closed from August 14 (6 am) until August 15 (2 pm) as part of the security arrangements. Parking services will resume after 2 pm on August 15.
To facilitate travel for people attending the Independence Day celebrations as well as other passengers, Metro services will begin early at 4 am on August 15 from all line terminals.
Between 4 am and 6 am, trains will operate at intervals of 15 to 30 minutes. After 6 am, the regular timetable will come into effect.
Road Diversions, Double Security Checks
Delhi Traffic Police will impose diversions on major roads around the Red Fort and Old Delhi.
Passengers will also face additional security checks. The CISF will conduct security checks at Metro stations, while the RPF will handle security checks at railway stations.
With additional time likely to be required for security screening and parking facilities unavailable, passengers have been advised to leave sufficiently early to reach their destinations without inconvenience.
Northern Railway CPRO Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay has specifically appealed to rail passengers to leave home with adequate time and check their train status before starting their journey.
The heightened security arrangements and transport restrictions are expected to remain in place around the Independence Day celebrations, with passengers advised to plan their journeys accordingly.
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