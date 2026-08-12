ETV Bharat / bharat

Independence Day 2026: Delhi Rail, Metro And Road Rules Changed; Check Travel Advisory

New Delhi: Security arrangements across the national capital have been tightened ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

Following a high alert by security agencies, extensive changes have been introduced in railway, Metro and road traffic arrangements for people travelling to and from Delhi.

The measures have been implemented under the direction of security agencies. During the Independence Day ceremony, rail movement on the Old Delhi section will be temporarily suspended, while commercial parcel services at five major Delhi railway stations have also been stopped.

Parcel services will be closed at five major railway stations in Delhi. (ETV Bharat)

Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said special security measures have been introduced in view of the Independence Day celebrations. Under the directions of security agencies, parcel booking, loading and unloading have been completely suspended at five major railway stations in Delhi.

The stations are New Delhi, Old Delhi (Delhi Junction), Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar Terminal and Delhi Sarai Rohilla.

The restrictions came into effect on August 12 and will remain in force until midnight on August 15. During this period, no commercial parcel can be sent from these five stations, while parcels arriving from other parts of the country cannot be unloaded there.

The restrictions apply not only to regular parcel booking but also to leased Second Class Luggage Racks (SLRs), parcel vans and demand parcel vans. Trains passing through Delhi and stopping here for parcel handling will also be subject to the restrictions.

To make security checks easier, parcel warehouses and platforms are being kept completely free of packages.

Upadhyay clarified that passengers can continue carrying their personal luggage inside train coaches as usual. The restrictions apply only to commercial parcels. Registered newspapers and magazines can continue to be transported after necessary security checks.

Normal parcel services will resume from August 16.

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