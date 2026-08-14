ETV Bharat / bharat

Independence Day 2026: Delhi Metro Services To Start At 4 AM, 1.30 Lakh QR Tickets Issued For I-Day At Red Fort

Independence Day 2026: Delhi Metro Services To Start At 4 AM, 1.30 Lakh QR Tickets Issued For I-Day At Red Fort ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: With the Red Fort all set to host the 80th Independence Day celebrations on Saturday (August 15), the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that special arrangements have been made to facilitate movement of people heading to the venue for the celebrations, by starting Metro services as early as 4 AM across all terminal stations.

DMRC Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal said the move is aimed at assisting special guests, invitees and the general public attending the I-Day celebrations.

After services begin at 4 AM, metro trains on all lines will run at a frequency of 30 minutes until regular revenue services start as per the day's scheduled timetable.

"The arrangement is aimed at helping people travelling early in the morning, particularly those attending the Independence Day ceremony, reach their destinations on time without inconvenience," Dayal said.