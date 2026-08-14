Independence Day 2026: Delhi Metro Services To Start At 4 AM, 1.30 Lakh QR Tickets Issued For I-Day At Red Fort
DMRC has provided 1,30,000 special pre-validated QR tickets to the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to make travel easier for special guests and authorised invitees.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 8:01 AM IST
New Delhi: With the Red Fort all set to host the 80th Independence Day celebrations on Saturday (August 15), the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that special arrangements have been made to facilitate movement of people heading to the venue for the celebrations, by starting Metro services as early as 4 AM across all terminal stations.
DMRC Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal said the move is aimed at assisting special guests, invitees and the general public attending the I-Day celebrations.
After services begin at 4 AM, metro trains on all lines will run at a frequency of 30 minutes until regular revenue services start as per the day's scheduled timetable.
METRO SERVICES TO COMMENCE AT 04:00 AM ON INDEPENDENCE DAY— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) August 13, 2026
To facilitate the movement of Special Guests, Invitees, and the general public attending the Independence Day Celebration 2026 on Saturday, 15th August 2026, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will commence metro… pic.twitter.com/j9ytmOgcKw
"The arrangement is aimed at helping people travelling early in the morning, particularly those attending the Independence Day ceremony, reach their destinations on time without inconvenience," Dayal said.
1.30 Lakh Special QR Tickets
To make travel easier for special guests and authorised invitees, DMRC has provided 1,30,000 special pre-validated QR tickets to the Ministry of Defence (MoD).
Officials said invitees holding valid physical entry passes issued by the Ministry will also be provided special pre-validated QR tickets at specific metro stations.
The arrangement will also ensure that passengers do not have to go through additional paperwork later. The total cost of travel made using these special QR tickets will subsequently be paid by the Ministry of Defence to DMRC, officials added.
Dayal said Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Delhi Gate metro stations are the closest to the Independence Day celebration venue and that people attending the ceremony can use these stations to reach the area. The administration has appealed to people to leave home on time and follow traffic rules while joining the celebrations.
As per the schedule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the ceremony at Red Fort and address the nation from the historic ramparts. This year's celebrations will mark 150 years of the enduring legacy of 'Vande Mataram' and highlight the contribution of 'Yuva Shakti' to India's journey towards Viksit Bharat@2047. For the first time, 'Vande Mataram' will be rendered as part of the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort.
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