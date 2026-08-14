I-Day 2026: 1057 Personnel From Police, Fire, Civil Defence Honoured With Gallantry, Service Medals
Of the 301 Medals for Gallantry, 272 awarded to police personnel and 29 to fire service personnel, says Union Home Ministry.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 10:02 AM IST|
Updated : August 14, 2026 at 10:11 AM IST
New Delhi: As many as 1,057 personnel from the Police, Fire Services, Home Guard and Civil Defence (HG&CD) and Correctional Services have been honoured with Gallantry and Service Medals on the occasion of Independence Day 2026.
As per the Mininstry of Home Affairs (MHA), a total of 301 personnel have been awarded Gallantry Medals for act of courage, while 756 others have received Service Medals this year.
Of the 301 personnel who have received Medals for Gallantry (GM), 272 are police personnel and 29 ar Fire Service personnel.
The Gallantry Medal is awarded for acts of courage in saving lives and property, preventing crime or arresting criminals, while considering the risks involved in the performance of official duties.
MHA informed in a release that 197 personnel of the 301 Gallantry Medal recipients are from Left Wing Extremism-affected areas, 51 from Jammu and Kashmir, 12 from the Northeast and 41 from other regions.
756 Receive Service Medals
A total of 92 personnel have been awarded President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM). The PSM is given for a special and distinguished record of service. Of the 92 recipients, 83 are from the Police Service, four from the Fire Service, three from Civil Defence and Home Guard Service, and two from Correctional Service.
This apart, 664 personnel have beeen honoured with Medals for Meritorious Service (MSM). This recognition is for valuable service marked by resourcefulness and devotion to duty. Of the 664 MSM recipients, 606 are from the Police Service, 28 from the Fire Service, 18 from Civil Defence and Home Guard Service and 12 from Correctional Service.
Service-wise breakup of medals awarded:
|Name of Medal
|Police Service
|Fire Service
HG&CD Service
|Correctional Service
|Total
|President’s Medal for
Distinguished Service (PSM)
83
04
03
02
|92
|Medal for Meritorious
Service (MSM)
606
28
18
12
|664
Also Read: