ETV Bharat / bharat

I-Day 2026: 1057 Personnel From Police, Fire, Civil Defence Honoured With Gallantry, Service Medals

New Delhi: As many as 1,057 personnel from the Police, Fire Services, Home Guard and Civil Defence (HG&CD) and Correctional Services have been honoured with Gallantry and Service Medals on the occasion of Independence Day 2026.

As per the Mininstry of Home Affairs (MHA), a total of 301 personnel have been awarded Gallantry Medals for act of courage, while 756 others have received Service Medals this year.

Of the 301 personnel who have received Medals for Gallantry (GM), 272 are police personnel and 29 ar Fire Service personnel.

The Gallantry Medal is awarded for acts of courage in saving lives and property, preventing crime or arresting criminals, while considering the risks involved in the performance of official duties.

MHA informed in a release that 197 personnel of the 301 Gallantry Medal recipients are from Left Wing Extremism-affected areas, 51 from Jammu and Kashmir, 12 from the Northeast and 41 from other regions.