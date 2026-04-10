‘Indecent Language In Petition’: Supreme Court Junks Plea To Stop Caste Census
Supreme Court dismisses plea against caste census, reprimands petitioner for inappropriate language, and rejects demand for economic incentives to single-child families in 2027 Census context.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : April 10, 2026 at 1:02 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to the central government to stop the caste census, and strongly criticised the petitioner for the language used in the plea.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.
At the outset, the CJI got irked by the language used by the petitioner in the plea. “‘Aapne apne petition me badtameezi ki bhasa likhi hai. Aapne kisse apna petition likhwaya hai’ (You have written indecent language in your petition. Who has written your petition?),” the CJI told the petitioner, who was appearing in person.
“Aap kahan se aisi bhasa likhte ho petition me (From where you write such language in your petition),” the CJI said.
The bench dismissed the plea, which also sought a direction to the Centre to formulate policies to provide economic incentives to families with a single child.
The apex court in February refused to entertain a separate PIL questioning the procedure to be adopted to record, classify and verify the caste data of citizens in the 2027 general Census.
The 2027 Census, officially the 16th national census, will be the first to include comprehensive caste enumeration since 1931 and the country’s first fully digital census.
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