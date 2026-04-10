ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Indecent Language In Petition’: Supreme Court Junks Plea To Stop Caste Census

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to the central government to stop the caste census, and strongly criticised the petitioner for the language used in the plea.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.

At the outset, the CJI got irked by the language used by the petitioner in the plea. “‘Aapne apne petition me badtameezi ki bhasa likhi hai. Aapne kisse apna petition likhwaya hai’ (You have written indecent language in your petition. Who has written your petition?),” the CJI told the petitioner, who was appearing in person.

“Aap kahan se aisi bhasa likhte ho petition me (From where you write such language in your petition),” the CJI said.