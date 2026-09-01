Increasing Size Of Glacial Lakes A Matter Of Concern In Himachal Pradesh
The government is conducting a detailed scientific study of four of the 16 vulnerable lakes and is working towards developing an early warning system.
Published : September 1, 2026 at 8:20 PM IST
Shimla: The devastating Nepal disaster of August 26 has rung alarm bells in all the Himalayan states. In Himachal Pradesh, concern is being expressed over the changing snowfall patterns and the increasing size of glacial lakes. The size of many lakes has increased by approximately 44 per cent over the past three decades. Therefore, regular monitoring between April and October is essential.
A study by Himachal Pradesh Council for Science Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE) has found that the number of glacial lakes in Himachal Pradesh is steadily increasing. Of greatest concern is the Sutlej basin, where 2,292 glacier lakes were identified in 2023, up from 1,359 in 2020. Of these, 49 have an area of more than 10 hectares. Consequently, continuous monitoring of these growing lakes and the development of a robust early warning system is considered crucial.
S S Randhawa, Disaster Management Advisor and former Principal Scientific Officer at HIMCOSTE, who conducted the study on the formation of temporary lakes in the state, explained that the details were based on 2023 images from 5.8-metre resolution data of the LISS-4 satellite. He said that of the 2,292 lakes, 1,335 are in China-occupied Tibet, 470 in Spiti, and 487 in the region below Khab village in Kinnaur, where the Spiti and the Sutlej rivers meet. Of these, 51 lakes are 5-10 hectares in area, and 2,192 are less than five hectares.
Randhawa said glacial lakes also exist in the Chenab, Beas and Ravi basins. Data tabulated in 2019 revealed 242 lakes in the Chenab basin, 93 in Beas and 38 in Ravi. He said the challenge now isn't limited to simply counting these lakes. It's important to identify which lakes are rapidly expanding in size and which are inherently unstable.
He said between 2001 and 2017, glaciers in the Chenab basin decreased by approximately 5.48 per cent, the Beas basin by 7.03 per cent, the Ravi basin by 4.69 per cent and the Baspa basin by 6.52 per cent. “As the glaciers retreat, moraine debris deposited in front of them can block water. This creates a natural dam-like situation, gradually increasing the size of the glacial lake,” he explained.
Gyipang Lake, located in the Chenab basin near Sissu in Lahaul-Spiti is a prime example. Its area has grown from approximately 27 hectares in 1975 to 110 hectares. Its average depth is estimated to be approximately 36 m. If the natural dam weakens, and an event like a landslide, avalanche or earthquake occurs, the lake's breach could cause a rapid flow of water and debris impacting the Udaipur region in Lahaul, all the way up to the Kashmir valley.
The Yarpabang Lake in Debar Kande, in the Sangla valley of Kinnaur, is also expanding in size. This lake is approximately 550 m long and 260 m wide. Locals fear that a breach could cause significant damage to surrounding areas of the Baspa and Sutlej rivers. Therefore, the administration has been urged to take necessary safety measures.
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has identified four lakes in Himachal as most vulnerable. These include Vasuki Lake in Kullu, Gyipang Lake in Lahaul-Spiti, Baspa Lake in Kinnaur and Kalka Lake in Kashang Gad in the Sutlej basin. Gyipang Lake has an area of approximately 92.09 hectares, Baspa 18.88 hectares and Kalka 27.89 hectares. The Baspa lake is located at an altitude of around 15,465 ft. Early warning systems are being developed to monitor these lakes.
The Sutlej basin has faced significant threats before. During the floods of July 31 and August 1, 2000, the river's water level rose nearly 60 ft above normal. Nearly 200 km of NH-22 was affected, and 20 bridges and 22 swings were washed away. The disaster resulted in the deaths of 135 people and losses were estimated at Rs 1,466 crore.
Subsequently, on June 26, 2005, the Sutlej was flooded again due to the breach of the Parchu lake in Tibet. Nearly 10 km of NH-22 between Wangtu and Samdo was washed away. Ten bridges and 11 ropeways were destroyed, and government and public property worth Rs 610 crore was lost.
Randhawa pointed out that the monitoring and early warning system proved effective in the Parchu Lake situation. As soon as changes in water flow were detected, downstream authorities were informed and people were alerted in time. This prevented significant loss of life, although infrastructure worth more than Rs 600 crore was damaged.
He considers the changing snowfall pattern a cause for concern. He said high altitude areas are now experiencing snowfall in March and April instead of December and January. Snow that falls late melts quickly, affecting the mass balance of glaciers.
Glacial lakes can form in two main ways: By water accumulating behind moraine debris in the glacier, and by melting ice within the glacier body. Earthquakes, avalanches, landslides, or a portion of the glacier falling into these lakes can weaken the natural dam and cause flash floods. This was also the reason for the floods in Nepal, he said.
He explained that 16 glacial lakes in the basins of Himachal's major rivers are considered potentially vulnerable. In remote high-altitude areas, it's not possible to reach every lake, so satellite data can play a crucial role. Following the 2023 glacial lake outburst in Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh has also accelerated work on vulnerable lakes. The government is conducting a detailed scientific study of four lakes and is working towards developing an early warning system. This includes assessing the depth of the lakes, their water content and the potential flood impact.
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