ETV Bharat / bharat

Increasing Size Of Glacial Lakes A Matter Of Concern In Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: The devastating Nepal disaster of August 26 has rung alarm bells in all the Himalayan states. In Himachal Pradesh, concern is being expressed over the changing snowfall patterns and the increasing size of glacial lakes. The size of many lakes has increased by approximately 44 per cent over the past three decades. Therefore, regular monitoring between April and October is essential.

A study by Himachal Pradesh Council for Science Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE) has found that the number of glacial lakes in Himachal Pradesh is steadily increasing. Of greatest concern is the Sutlej basin, where 2,292 glacier lakes were identified in 2023, up from 1,359 in 2020. Of these, 49 have an area of ​​more than 10 hectares. Consequently, continuous monitoring of these growing lakes and the development of a robust early warning system is considered crucial.

S S Randhawa, Disaster Management Advisor and former Principal Scientific Officer at HIMCOSTE, who conducted the study on the formation of temporary lakes in the state, explained that the details were based on 2023 images from 5.8-metre resolution data of the LISS-4 satellite. He said that of the 2,292 lakes, 1,335 are in China-occupied Tibet, 470 in Spiti, and 487 in the region below Khab village in Kinnaur, where the Spiti and the Sutlej rivers meet. Of these, 51 lakes are 5-10 hectares in area, and 2,192 are less than five hectares.

Randhawa said glacial lakes also exist in the Chenab, Beas and Ravi basins. Data tabulated in 2019 revealed 242 lakes in the Chenab basin, 93 in Beas and 38 in Ravi. He said the challenge now isn't limited to simply counting these lakes. It's important to identify which lakes are rapidly expanding in size and which are inherently unstable.

He said between 2001 and 2017, glaciers in the Chenab basin decreased by approximately 5.48 per cent, the Beas basin by 7.03 per cent, the Ravi basin by 4.69 per cent and the Baspa basin by 6.52 per cent. “As the glaciers retreat, moraine debris deposited in front of them can block water. This creates a natural dam-like situation, gradually increasing the size of the glacial lake,” he explained.

Gyipang Lake, located in the Chenab basin near Sissu in Lahaul-Spiti is a prime example. Its area has grown from approximately 27 hectares in 1975 to 110 hectares. Its average depth is estimated to be approximately 36 m. If the natural dam weakens, and an event like a landslide, avalanche or earthquake occurs, the lake's breach could cause a rapid flow of water and debris impacting the Udaipur region in Lahaul, all the way up to the Kashmir valley.

The Yarpabang Lake in Debar Kande, in the Sangla valley of Kinnaur, is also expanding in size. This lake is approximately 550 m long and 260 m wide. Locals fear that a breach could cause significant damage to surrounding areas of the Baspa and Sutlej rivers. Therefore, the administration has been urged to take necessary safety measures.