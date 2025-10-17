ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 27 Per Cent Increase In Glacial Lake Area Among 55 Glacial Lakes In India Since 2011: CWC

New Delhi: Water spread area of glacial lakes within India has increased by over 27 per cent between 2011 and July 2025, according to a report that analysed 55 glacial lakes.

The Monthly Monitoring Report of Glacial Lakes and Water Bodies in the Himalayan Region, July 2025 released by the Central Water Commission (CWC) said the total inventory area of glacial lakes within India rose from 1,952 hectares in 2011 to 2,496 hectares in July 2025.

The analysis covered 100 glacial lakes (GLs) located within India across Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. Of these, 58 glacial lakes showed growth in water spread area in July 2025.

"There is a 27.87 per cent increase in area. (Out of 100 GLs, only 55 GLs were considered for this interpretation. The remaining lakes include 40 Supraglacial Debris Cover (SDC) lakes which have no inventory details as well as lakes which were not analysed/have been merged during the month of July, 2025," the report said.

State-wise, the lakes identified for vigorous monitoring include Ladakh (8), Jammu and Kashmir (7), Himachal Pradesh (5), Uttarakhand (6), Sikkim (28) and Arunachal Pradesh (4).

The CWC's monitoring also found that the total area of glacial lakes and water bodies in the Himalayan region increased from 5,29,116 hectares in 2011 to 5,61,014 hectares in 2025, reflecting a 6.03 per cent overall rise.