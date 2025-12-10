ETV Bharat / bharat

Increase In Cases Of Complaints Filed With NHRC

By Santu Das

New Delhi: The number of cases relating to alleged violations of human rights has drastically increased in the current year as compared to last year, data showed.

The cases registered with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), concerning purported violations of human rights, this year till November are more than 61,000, while in the previous year it was over 58,000.

The NHRC plays a vital role in protecting and promoting individual rights by reviewing complaints, recommending reforms, raising awareness, and ensuring the human rights specified in the Constitution are maintained.

A key responsibility of the rights body is to investigate complaints. In many instances, particular grievances have drawn the Commission's focus to wider issues concerning rights violations, enabling it to collaborate with the appropriate authorities for systemic improvements.

In addition to that, it actively identifies critical human rights concerns, either through its own initiative or when brought to light by civil society, the media, concerned individuals, or expert advisors.

The rights body has received complaints from various parts of the country, which encompass alleged custodial deaths (both police and judicial), fatalities occurring during police encounters, and cases concerning bonded labour, as well as issues affecting children, women, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backwards Classes (OBC).

According to data from NHRC, accessed by ETV Bharat, the total number of cases registered with the rights body from April to November 2025 is 61,846. Among these cases are the suo motu cases registered by the NHRC. It has registered 97 cases.

A total of 5,517 cases were registered with the NHRC in November, while 4,190 cases were disposed.

During the last year, from April 2024 to March 2025, a total of 58,741 cases of alleged violations of human rights were registered. Among these, 99 cases were registered suo muto.

This means the number of cases registered is more than 3,000 so far in the current year, as compared to the previous year.

As per the NHRC data, since its inception, a total of 23,92,614 cases have been registered with it. Out of these include 2,997 suo-motu cases were filed by the NHRC itself.

A total of 23,47,990 cases were disposed of, and the cases under process stand at 44,624. Monetary relief amounting to Rs 264.59 was recommended in 8,941 cases.

The rights body recommended disciplinary action against 550 and prosecution action against 92.