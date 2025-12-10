Increase In Cases Of Complaints Filed With NHRC
The cases registered with the NHRC, this year till November, are more than 61,000, while in the previous year it was over 58,000.
Published : December 10, 2025 at 5:58 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: The number of cases relating to alleged violations of human rights has drastically increased in the current year as compared to last year, data showed.
The cases registered with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), concerning purported violations of human rights, this year till November are more than 61,000, while in the previous year it was over 58,000.
The NHRC plays a vital role in protecting and promoting individual rights by reviewing complaints, recommending reforms, raising awareness, and ensuring the human rights specified in the Constitution are maintained.
A key responsibility of the rights body is to investigate complaints. In many instances, particular grievances have drawn the Commission's focus to wider issues concerning rights violations, enabling it to collaborate with the appropriate authorities for systemic improvements.
In addition to that, it actively identifies critical human rights concerns, either through its own initiative or when brought to light by civil society, the media, concerned individuals, or expert advisors.
The rights body has received complaints from various parts of the country, which encompass alleged custodial deaths (both police and judicial), fatalities occurring during police encounters, and cases concerning bonded labour, as well as issues affecting children, women, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backwards Classes (OBC).
According to data from NHRC, accessed by ETV Bharat, the total number of cases registered with the rights body from April to November 2025 is 61,846. Among these cases are the suo motu cases registered by the NHRC. It has registered 97 cases.
A total of 5,517 cases were registered with the NHRC in November, while 4,190 cases were disposed.
During the last year, from April 2024 to March 2025, a total of 58,741 cases of alleged violations of human rights were registered. Among these, 99 cases were registered suo muto.
This means the number of cases registered is more than 3,000 so far in the current year, as compared to the previous year.
As per the NHRC data, since its inception, a total of 23,92,614 cases have been registered with it. Out of these include 2,997 suo-motu cases were filed by the NHRC itself.
A total of 23,47,990 cases were disposed of, and the cases under process stand at 44,624. Monetary relief amounting to Rs 264.59 was recommended in 8,941 cases.
The rights body recommended disciplinary action against 550 and prosecution action against 92.
As per the NHRC, the highest number of cases was registered in Uttar Pradesh. The total number of cases registered till today are 11,75,925. The number of cases disposed of stood at 11,62,239.
Among the cases registered with the rights body or suo motu by it, this year includes suo motu cognizance of the reported finding of the dead body of a differently-abled RTI activist after being allegedly abducted in Gujarat's Tharad district in October. The Commission issued a notice to the Director General of Police (DGP), Gujarat, calling for a detailed report on the matter.
In November, the NHRC took suo motu cognizance of the reported negligence of Jammu-based Super Speciality hospital authorities in not maintaining the lift, which led to the death of a woman. It issued notices to the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary and DGP over the matter.
How To File A Complaint With The NHRC?
To file a human rights complaint with the NHRC, the complainant has the option to register it online through the official website by filling out an online form. A written complaint can be sent via post, email, or fax to the NHRC office situated in New Delhi, ensuring that details such as the date and nature of the violation, along with the names of the public servants involved, are included.
In the process of investigating complaints, the rights body possesses all the powers akin to those of a civil court adjudicating a case under the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908.
During its examination of complaints related to human rights infringements, the rights body is empowered to request information or reports from the Central government, State government, or any subordinate authority or organization within a specified timeframe. However, if the requested information or report is not provided within the stipulated period, it retains the right to independently proceed with its inquiry into the complaints.
If the NHRC obtains the information or report and concludes that no further inquiry is warranted or that the necessary actions have been initiated or executed by the relevant government or authority, it may opt not to advance the complaint and will inform the complainant accordingly.
Expert Opinions
In response to a question on the increase in the number of cases registered with the NHRC as compared to the previous year, Miguel Das, who has been working for the rights of the children on Wednesday, told ETV Bharat, "People are reaching out to the NHRC. Probably, they are not getting justice from the stakeholders, who are being given the responsibility to ensure the same."
Das, who is the founder of Utsah Child Rights Organisation, said, "When we go to a statutory body? When the cases are not solved at the local level. People go to a higher statutory body asking for justice ."
"It should be ensured that under no circumstances are human rights violated. All the procedures and laws that are in place should be implemented," he said.
He asserted that the mechanism should be robust to provide justice to everyone who comes in contact with the stakeholders.
Expressing similar views, Sankar Mondal, a child rights activist, told ETV Bharat, "There is awareness among the public. When they are not heard at the local level. They feel harassed. So, they approach the higher authority."