ETV Bharat / bharat

Incorrect Test-City Communicated To Some NEET-PG Candidates Due To Technical Issues: NBEMS

A National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET PG) aspirant takes blessings from her parent before entering an examination centre, at Salt Lake, in Kolkata, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Wednesday said incorrect test-city information was inadvertently communicated to some NEET-PG 2026 candidates through SMS due to technical issues.

SMS and emails indicating the correct test city have subsequently been sent, the Board said. The NEET-PG 2026 examination for admission to postgraduate medical courses is scheduled to be held on August 30.

"The test city allocation for NEET-PG 2026 applicants has been informed as per schedule through the NBEMS website," the Board said in a communication to candidates.

"Due to some technical issues, the test city informed to some candidates through SMS was incorrect. SMS and Emails indicating the correct test city allotted have been sent thereafter," it said.