Incorrect And Baseless: Indian Army Refutes Reports of Chinese Encroachment in Arunachal Pradesh
The Army cited media reports quoting a local group claiming the PLA expanded infrastructure near Taksing in Arunachal Pradesh.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 12:08 PM IST
New Delhi: Describing the reports as “incorrect and without any basis,” the Indian Army on Monday denied media reports claiming that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) had recently set up camps or encroached into Arunachal Pradesh.
“We have seen some media reports alleging recent encroachment by the Chinese PLA and the setting up of camps in Arunachal Pradesh. These reports are incorrect and without any basis,” the Army said in a rebuttal issued late on Monday night.
The Army was referring to media reports earlier in the day, quoting a local organisation, which alleged that the PLA had gradually expanded its infrastructure inside Indian territory near the Taksing circle in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district.
According to reports, the local organisation submitted a detailed memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner of Upper Subansiri district, alleging that Chinese forces had established roads, bridges, and military camps in several locations traditionally used by local communities for cattle grazing, hunting, and the collection of forest produce.
The reports further claimed that the alleged Chinese activities had intensified over the past 10 to 15 years, with a noticeable increase after 2020. The Army refuted the claims as "incorrect and without basis".
Meanwhile, the outgoing Army chief, General Upendra Dwivedi, on Monday said the situation along the China border is stable even though it continues to be sensitive. He added that the two militaries hold over 1100 ground-level interactions annually to prevent misunderstandings and address routine border issues.
Gen Dwivedi said the disengagement agreements have contributed significantly to improving stability on the ground, and both sides are displaying greater responsiveness towards each other's concerns. He said that the "overall situation is being managed through well-established mechanisms.
“Whenever local issues arise due to differing perceptions of the LAC, they are addressed through military-to-military interactions, hotlines, flag meetings and commander-level engagements. These mechanisms have helped ensure stability and facilitate routine activities, including patrolling and other local interactions in border areas," he told ANI.
India and China held the 35th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) in Beijing on May 27, which the Ministry of External Affairs said was constructive and forward-looking.
“The two sides reviewed the situation in the India-China border areas and expressed satisfaction with the progress made in maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas, which has enabled progress towards gradual normalisation of bilateral relations,” a May 28 press release said.
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