ETV Bharat / bharat

Incorrect And Baseless: Indian Army Refutes Reports of Chinese Encroachment in Arunachal Pradesh

Army personnel under the aegis of Gajraj Corps, in collaboration with the civil administration, carry a 100-meter-long National Flag during a patriotic ‘Tiranga March’ at 14,000 feet in the forward areas of Chuna, in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh, ( File/IANS )

New Delhi: Describing the reports as “incorrect and without any basis,” the Indian Army on Monday denied media reports claiming that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) had recently set up camps or encroached into Arunachal Pradesh.

“We have seen some media reports alleging recent encroachment by the Chinese PLA and the setting up of camps in Arunachal Pradesh. These reports are incorrect and without any basis,” the Army said in a rebuttal issued late on Monday night.

The Army was referring to media reports earlier in the day, quoting a local organisation, which alleged that the PLA had gradually expanded its infrastructure inside Indian territory near the Taksing circle in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district.

According to reports, the local organisation submitted a detailed memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner of Upper Subansiri district, alleging that Chinese forces had established roads, bridges, and military camps in several locations traditionally used by local communities for cattle grazing, hunting, and the collection of forest produce.

The reports further claimed that the alleged Chinese activities had intensified over the past 10 to 15 years, with a noticeable increase after 2020. The Army refuted the claims as "incorrect and without basis".