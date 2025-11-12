Income Tax Refund | Waiting For Your IT Refund: Here Is What Could Be Delaying It
For Assessment Year 2025–26 total of 8.09 Cr returns have been filed so far, out of which 7.77 Cr have already been verified.
Published : November 12, 2025 at 10:38 AM IST
By Saurabh Shukla
New Delhi: This year, the Income Tax Department has shown remarkable speed in issuing refunds, even setting new benchmarks where refunds were processed within just a few hours. Despite this efficiency, a significant number of taxpayers are still waiting for their refunds to be released. Many among them are expecting refunds of over Rs 1 lakh.
Under the current tax laws, the department has up to nine months (from the last date of filing the return), essentially until the end of the financial year, to complete the processing of any return. While the department still has time to review and finalise these pending returns, the delay has naturally led to concern among taxpayers who are awaiting their dues.
It does not mean that the department is deliberately delaying your income tax refund. Officials involved in the process have clarified ETV Bharat that refunds are being issued as quickly as possible. Only where required, the department is carrying out a detailed scrutiny as per procedure.
Taxpayers who are not receiving their refunds or are facing issues should verify the bank account details provided for the refund. In many cases, it has been observed that the bank account number entered is incorrect, does not match the bank records, or the account itself is dormant. Therefore, it is essential to ensure that all information is accurate and up to date at the time of filing the return, the officials said.
If we talk about this year's current data on income tax collection as of November 10, 2025, it suggests that net collection stands at Rs 12.92 lakh Cr, which is 7 percent higher compared to November 10, 2024. Refunds, on the other hand, have decreased significantly, down by 17.72 percent for the same period. The tax department issued refunds of Rs 2.94 lakh Cr last year, while this year's figure is Rs 2.42 lakh Cr.
As per the data available on the Income Tax portal as of 10 November 2025, there are 13.55 Cr individual registered users on the platform. For Assessment Year 2025–26 total of 8.09 Cr returns have been filed so far, out of which 7.77 Cr have already been verified. Of these verified returns, 6.79 crore have been successfully processed by the department, reflecting the scale and pace at which return processing is currently underway.
According to Senior Chartered Accountant Yogendra Kapoor, nearly 1.3 Cr returns are still pending for processing for the Assessment Year 2025–26. "In my own clientele, many refunds have not yet been issued," he said.
A major concern is that several taxpayers are awaiting refunds of more than Rs 1 lakh. Due to these delays, they are losing out on the interest that would otherwise accrue on the amount held by the department, as interest is payable only once the return is processed.
"I understand that the department may be conducting additional scrutiny in the larger interest of the nation. The current approach of deeper data analytics-driven scrutiny will not only strengthen tax compliance and enhance revenue collection but also help identify and plug loopholes that lead to tax evasion, Kapoor said.
He, however, urged the department to provide clarity on the expected timelines for the processing of refunds, as it will build more trust between the Income Tax department and the taxpayer. "Such communication would offer significant relief to taxpayers. This is the same department that has, in the past, processed and issued refunds within as little as 12 hours," he added.
Amarpal Chadha, Tax Partner, EY India, told ETV Bharat that there is a time limit for issuing intimation to the taxpayer within 9 months from the end of the financial year in which the return is filed.
"The amount of refund due is also required to be intimated to the taxpayer. However, there is currently no statutory timeframe for the granting of tax refunds. While most refunds are typically processed on time, certain cases may take longer, particularly where detailed data verification, reconciliations or higher-value refund claims are involved," he said.
According to him, in recent months, processing timelines have been recalibrated as the tax authorities have introduced enhanced review measures to further strengthen the accuracy and integrity of refund claims. Factors such as incomplete return verification, bank account pre-validation, pending assessments or proposed adjustments against past outstanding demands can also contribute to extended timelines.
