ETV Bharat / bharat

Income Tax Refund | Waiting For Your IT Refund: Here Is What Could Be Delaying It

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: This year, the Income Tax Department has shown remarkable speed in issuing refunds, even setting new benchmarks where refunds were processed within just a few hours. Despite this efficiency, a significant number of taxpayers are still waiting for their refunds to be released. Many among them are expecting refunds of over Rs 1 lakh.

Under the current tax laws, the department has up to nine months (from the last date of filing the return), essentially until the end of the financial year, to complete the processing of any return. While the department still has time to review and finalise these pending returns, the delay has naturally led to concern among taxpayers who are awaiting their dues.

It does not mean that the department is deliberately delaying your income tax refund. Officials involved in the process have clarified ETV Bharat that refunds are being issued as quickly as possible. Only where required, the department is carrying out a detailed scrutiny as per procedure.

Taxpayers who are not receiving their refunds or are facing issues should verify the bank account details provided for the refund. In many cases, it has been observed that the bank account number entered is incorrect, does not match the bank records, or the account itself is dormant. Therefore, it is essential to ensure that all information is accurate and up to date at the time of filing the return, the officials said.

If we talk about this year's current data on income tax collection as of November 10, 2025, it suggests that net collection stands at Rs 12.92 lakh Cr, which is 7 percent higher compared to November 10, 2024. Refunds, on the other hand, have decreased significantly, down by 17.72 percent for the same period. The tax department issued refunds of Rs 2.94 lakh Cr last year, while this year's figure is Rs 2.42 lakh Cr.

As per the data available on the Income Tax portal as of 10 November 2025, there are 13.55 Cr individual registered users on the platform. For Assessment Year 2025–26 total of 8.09 Cr returns have been filed so far, out of which 7.77 Cr have already been verified. Of these verified returns, 6.79 crore have been successfully processed by the department, reflecting the scale and pace at which return processing is currently underway.