ETV Bharat / bharat

Income Tax Dept Slaps Rs 4,009.64 Cr Tax Under Black Money Act In FY26 Till Dec

New Delhi: The income tax department has imposed Rs 4,009.64 crore tax on undisclosed foreign income and assets under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax, 2015, in the nine months of the current fiscal till December 2025.

During the fiscal 2024-25, Rs 4,556.64 crore tax was imposed. The information was provided by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Whenever any credible information relating to undisclosed foreign income and assets is received, the same is investigated, and appropriate action is taken under the various Acts administered by the Income-tax Department, including the Income-tax Act, 1961 and the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax, 2015, the minister said.