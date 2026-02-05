ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive: Income Tax Act 2025 Simplifies Rules; Budget Improves New Tax Regime, Says CBDT Chairman Ravi Agrawal

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: As India’s tax system undergoes a significant shift, the emphasis is increasingly on making compliance simpler, more transparent and less stressful for taxpayers. Tax departments believe that with more people opting for the new tax regime, quicker processing of refunds and the upcoming implementation of the Income Tax Act, 2025, the government is reworking both policy and processes to build trust and reduce friction.

In an exclusive interaction with ETV Bharat, Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Ravi Agrawal, discussed key developments ranging from the new tax regime and refund timelines to efforts aimed at widening the tax base and preparing for the new law.

The conversation also touched on how technology, data analytics and AI are being used to improve efficiency and plug misuse while ensuring that honest taxpayers are not burdened.

In this interview, the CBDT chief explains how these changes are influencing taxpayer behaviour, what improvements people can expect in the year ahead and how the department plans to meet its revenue targets while keeping the system more citizen friendly. The following are excerpts from the interaction.

ETV Bharat(ETB): How is the number of taxpayers growing in the country and what challenges does the department face?

Agrawal: The tax base is steadily expanding. Currently around 9 Cr people are filing income tax returns. However about 4 Cr people fall under the tax net but still do not file returns. The department gets information about them through TDS and other sources.

Many of them feel that since TDS has already been deducted there is no need to file a return. To address this we are reaching out to them through emails and messages linked to their PAN, encouraging them to file returns and come into the system.

ETB: What is the government’s tax collection target this year and how will it be achieved?

Agrawal: Our focus is on decriminalising taxation and making tax compliance easier. The idea is to simplify the system, support sectors with growth potential and provide relief where needed. The government is also improving dispute resolution, so taxpayers face fewer problems.

The tax collection target set in the Budget is ₹24.21 lakh crore, with a growth target of 8.75 percent. Currently, collections are growing at 9.45 percent, so we are confident that the target will be achieved.

ETB: What kind of shift have you observed with the new tax regime? Are taxpayers increasingly opting for the new system, or do they still prefer the old tax regime?

Agrawal: Around 88 percent of people are opting for the new tax regime which shows that a large majority prefers it. In this Budget the new tax regime has been further improved and several provisions have been introduced to make it more attractive.

Earlier Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) credit was a benefit under the old tax regime. This has now been revised. MAT credit accumulated up to March 31, 2026 will continue to be available but from next year onwards, MAT will be replaced by a minimum tax, which will be 14 percent of book profit instead of 15 percent.

In addition any MAT credit accumulated up to March 31, 2026 will remain available further only after a taxpayer shifts to the new tax regime. Under the old tax regime, the tax rate was 30 percent, while under the new tax regime it is 22 percent. Overall, the new tax regime is expected to be more beneficial for taxpayers.