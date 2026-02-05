Exclusive: Income Tax Act 2025 Simplifies Rules; Budget Improves New Tax Regime, Says CBDT Chairman Ravi Agrawal
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Agrawal discussed key developments ranging from the new tax regime and refund timelines.
Published : February 5, 2026 at 11:18 AM IST
By Saurabh Shukla
New Delhi: As India’s tax system undergoes a significant shift, the emphasis is increasingly on making compliance simpler, more transparent and less stressful for taxpayers. Tax departments believe that with more people opting for the new tax regime, quicker processing of refunds and the upcoming implementation of the Income Tax Act, 2025, the government is reworking both policy and processes to build trust and reduce friction.
In an exclusive interaction with ETV Bharat, Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Ravi Agrawal, discussed key developments ranging from the new tax regime and refund timelines to efforts aimed at widening the tax base and preparing for the new law.
The conversation also touched on how technology, data analytics and AI are being used to improve efficiency and plug misuse while ensuring that honest taxpayers are not burdened.
In this interview, the CBDT chief explains how these changes are influencing taxpayer behaviour, what improvements people can expect in the year ahead and how the department plans to meet its revenue targets while keeping the system more citizen friendly. The following are excerpts from the interaction.
ETV Bharat(ETB): How is the number of taxpayers growing in the country and what challenges does the department face?
Agrawal: The tax base is steadily expanding. Currently around 9 Cr people are filing income tax returns. However about 4 Cr people fall under the tax net but still do not file returns. The department gets information about them through TDS and other sources.
Many of them feel that since TDS has already been deducted there is no need to file a return. To address this we are reaching out to them through emails and messages linked to their PAN, encouraging them to file returns and come into the system.
ETB: What is the government’s tax collection target this year and how will it be achieved?
Agrawal: Our focus is on decriminalising taxation and making tax compliance easier. The idea is to simplify the system, support sectors with growth potential and provide relief where needed. The government is also improving dispute resolution, so taxpayers face fewer problems.
The tax collection target set in the Budget is ₹24.21 lakh crore, with a growth target of 8.75 percent. Currently, collections are growing at 9.45 percent, so we are confident that the target will be achieved.
ETB: What kind of shift have you observed with the new tax regime? Are taxpayers increasingly opting for the new system, or do they still prefer the old tax regime?
Agrawal: Around 88 percent of people are opting for the new tax regime which shows that a large majority prefers it. In this Budget the new tax regime has been further improved and several provisions have been introduced to make it more attractive.
Earlier Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) credit was a benefit under the old tax regime. This has now been revised. MAT credit accumulated up to March 31, 2026 will continue to be available but from next year onwards, MAT will be replaced by a minimum tax, which will be 14 percent of book profit instead of 15 percent.
In addition any MAT credit accumulated up to March 31, 2026 will remain available further only after a taxpayer shifts to the new tax regime. Under the old tax regime, the tax rate was 30 percent, while under the new tax regime it is 22 percent. Overall, the new tax regime is expected to be more beneficial for taxpayers.
ETB: How will the new Income Tax Act, 2025 benefit taxpayers when it comes into effect on April 1, 2026?
Agrawal: The new Act simplifies tax rules and procedures for taxpayers. Its language has also been improved making it easier for taxpayers to read and understand the law.
The scope of provisions related to updated returns has been expanded. Even if a case is reopened by the department based on information available with it, taxpayers will still have the option to update their return, pay the additional tax and settle the matter. This approach is aimed at reducing disputes and making tax compliance smoother and more taxpayer friendly.
ETB: Taxpayers are often worried when they receive notices from the Income Tax Department. You’ve said the new Tax Act will reduce this fear. How exactly will it help?
Agrawal: One of the biggest changes is that taxpayers don’t need to panic anymore. Even after an assessment, if someone feels the tax amount is higher, they can simply pay the additional tax and close the issue. There will be no penalty and no prosecution. For salaried people and small taxpayers, TDS and TCS have been reduced.
The limits for remitting money abroad for education and medical needs have also been eased. The overseas travel threshold has been removed, and TCS has been brought down to 2 percent. All of this means more money stays with taxpayers. They have more flexibility to decide how and when to spend, without the constant fear of notices or compliance trouble.
ETB: It is often seen that during income tax return filing, the system becomes quite slow. What is the department doing to address this issue?
Agrawal: We have tried to make the return-filing process more practical and taxpayer friendly. Several timelines have been relaxed. Earlier most taxpayers filed their returns close to the due date, which put a lot of pressure on the system and caused slowdowns.
Now taxpayers are being given more time to file their returns. This will help spread the load over a longer period and reduce pressure on the system. Also if there is any mistake while filing the return or reporting income and the taxpayer wants to revise it the time limit for revising returns has been extended from December 31 to March 31. This gives taxpayers enough time to correct errors without stress.
ETB: What is the logic behind TDS and TCS? Is it mainly for tracking people’s money?
Agrawal: TDS and TCS are used all over the world. One reason is to make sure that important transactions are recorded in the Income Tax Department’s system. But the main idea is simple: 'pay tax as you earn'. Most people are busy with their work and don’t calculate their tax regularly.
If they miss paying advance tax, they later face a big tax bill along with interest or penalties. TDS and TCS help prevent this. A small amount of tax is deducted gradually so the burden doesn’t come all at once. It also encourages people to file their tax returns. If extra tax has been deducted the department refunds it easily and taxpayers avoid unnecessary notices.
ETB: Some people got their tax refunds very quickly, while others had to wait. Why did this happen?
Agrawal: Giving refunds quickly is our priority. Many small refunds were processed within a few hours. People who chose the new tax regime and did not need document verification got their refunds faster.
However, this time by using AI and data analysis, we found that in many cases people had claimed wrong deductions or exemptions. This was seen more among high income taxpayers. Because of this refunds in high risk cases were put on hold.
Taxpayers were asked to review and correct their returns. As a result, over 50 lakh people revised their returns and 25.5 lakh filed updated returns. In the past two years this number has gone up to 1.11 crore revised returns. This helped identify a tax difference of about Rs 8,500 Cr and refund claims worth Rs 1,750 Cr were reduced up to January 31 this year.
ETB: Based on this year’s experience, will people start getting tax refunds faster next year?
Agrawal: Yes. Refunds should come faster next year. This year taxpayers have understood how the department works. People now know that if they give wrong information their refund can get stuck. So we believe they will be more careful while filing returns.
Because of better technology even during peak filing periods the system can handle the load smoothly. Refunds are delayed only in cases where there is some issue, especially where wrong deductions are suspected.
ETB: What changes are being made in the system for the new Income Tax Act?
Agrawal: We are preparing new forms based on the new rules. Changes are also being made in the software. All these updates are aimed at making things easier for taxpayers. We are confident that this work will be completed on time.
