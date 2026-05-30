ETV Bharat / bharat

Income Meter Has Ground To A Halt, Govt Remains Deaf: Rahul On Autorickshaw Drivers' Woes

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi poses for photographs with family members of autorickshaw drivers and others while wearing a driver's uniform, after a meeting with the drivers at Todarmal park in the Bengali Market area, in New Delhi, Friday ( PTI )

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Modi government on Saturday over the plight of autorickshaw drivers, saying the "income meter" has ground to a halt, the "brakes on inflation have failed" and the government remains deaf.

Gandhi slammed the government while posting a video on X of his interaction with autorickshaw drivers a day earlier.

"'We have been ruined, and there is no one to listen.' An auto-rickshaw driver shared this sentiment over lunch yesterday. In that single sentence lay the entire story of millions of poor people across the country," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said in his post in Hindi accompanying the video.

"The income meter has ground to a halt. The brakes on inflation have failed. And the government -- the very entity meant to listen -- remains deaf," Gandhi charged.