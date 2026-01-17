ETV Bharat / bharat

Rekha Gupta-Led Delhi Govt Raises Ration Card Income Limit By Rs 20,000

New Delhi: The Rekha Gupta led Delhi government has increased the upper limit of annual income to avail the government ration cards in the national capital to Rs 1.20 lakh. Earlier, people with an annual income of Rs 1 lakh were eligible for the ration cards.

This decision was recently taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by CM Rekha Gupta. Gupta stated that food security was “not a favor, but a right of the poor”.

To avail of the benefits of the government decision, an income certificate issued by the Revenue Department has been made mandatory, thus eliminating the system of self-certification.

Who Will Not Benefit?

According to the new rules of the Delhi government, families who own property in A to E category colonies in Delhi, pay income tax, own a four-wheeler vehicle (excluding a commercial vehicle used for livelihood), whose family member is in government service, or who have an electricity connection of more than 2 kW in their house, will not be eligible for this scheme.

Priority To Be Determined At District Level

According to CM Rekha Gupta, the 'first come, first served' system will now be discontinued, and applications will be scrutinized, approved, and prioritized through district-level committees. This will ensure that the most needy families receive priority on the list, she said.

The district-level committee has been made the central unit for determining priority. It will be chaired by the District Magistrate or Additional District Magistrate. The committee will also include the local MLA and concerned officials. This committee will scrutinize and prioritize applications so that the most needy families receive benefits first.