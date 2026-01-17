Rekha Gupta-Led Delhi Govt Raises Ration Card Income Limit By Rs 20,000
The decision was taken by the Chief Minister at a cabinet meeting in the national capital and is expected to expand food security.
Published : January 17, 2026 at 6:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The Rekha Gupta led Delhi government has increased the upper limit of annual income to avail the government ration cards in the national capital to Rs 1.20 lakh. Earlier, people with an annual income of Rs 1 lakh were eligible for the ration cards.
This decision was recently taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by CM Rekha Gupta. Gupta stated that food security was “not a favor, but a right of the poor”.
To avail of the benefits of the government decision, an income certificate issued by the Revenue Department has been made mandatory, thus eliminating the system of self-certification.
Who Will Not Benefit?
According to the new rules of the Delhi government, families who own property in A to E category colonies in Delhi, pay income tax, own a four-wheeler vehicle (excluding a commercial vehicle used for livelihood), whose family member is in government service, or who have an electricity connection of more than 2 kW in their house, will not be eligible for this scheme.
Priority To Be Determined At District Level
According to CM Rekha Gupta, the 'first come, first served' system will now be discontinued, and applications will be scrutinized, approved, and prioritized through district-level committees. This will ensure that the most needy families receive priority on the list, she said.
The district-level committee has been made the central unit for determining priority. It will be chaired by the District Magistrate or Additional District Magistrate. The committee will also include the local MLA and concerned officials. This committee will scrutinize and prioritize applications so that the most needy families receive benefits first.
Pending Applications To Be Resolved Soon
The Chief Minister stated that a huge backlog had accumulated over the years due to the lack of clear rules. The government reviewed the food security system data and found several discrepancies. Based on this, those who were not actually entitled to the benefits have been removed from the list.
Huge Discrepancies
Data verification has revealed that approximately 646,123 beneficiaries were identified whose income data did not match the regulations. As per the data, there were 95,682 individuals who had been in the system for a long time but were not receiving benefits.
Approximately 23,394 names were found to be duplicates as per officials while in 6,185 cases, benefits were registered in the names of deceased individuals. Approximately 56,372 people voluntarily requested to be removed from the system. For all these reasons, a total of more than 827,756 vacancies were created. It was also found that currently, more than 389,883 applications are pending, and more than 1,165,965 people are waiting for food security benefits. These vacant slots will now be filled by those who have been waiting for ration cards or food security benefits for years.
The Revenue Department stated that the decision has been taken towards the effective and equitable implementation of the National Food Security Act, 2013.
“Through the new rules, a technology-based, equitable, and transparent public distribution system is being developed, which will prevent misuse and ensure that benefits reach the truly needy."
