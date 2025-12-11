ETV Bharat / bharat

Inclusion Of Deepavali In Unesco List Moment Of Immense Pride: Rajya Sabha Chairman

Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan conducts proceedings in the House during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday welcomed the inclusion of Deepavali in Unesco's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, and called it a moment of "immense pride" for the nation. In a message he read out in the Rajya Sabha, the Chairman said the prestigious recognition has sparked joy and celebration across the country and among Indians worldwide.

"I am pleased to share a moment of immense pride for our nation. Our festival of lights, Deepavali has been inscribed on Unesco's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. This prestigious recognition, announced on the 10th of December 2025, has sparked joy and celebration across our country and among Indians worldwide," Radhakrishnan said.

He said Deepavali is not merely a festival but a civilisational message. "It symbolises the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, hope over despair and Dharm over Adharm," he said.

He said the universal philosophy of the festival cuts across faiths, regions, and generations, embodying the very spirit of India, which is "inclusive, radiant, and resilient".