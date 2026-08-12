Inclined To Remand Shahi Idgah-Krishna Janmabhoomi Dispute Case Back To Allahabad HC: Supreme Court
The bench said the application on which Allahabad HC had chosen the representative all Krishna devotees was for 'something else', and hadn't notified all plaintiffs.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 5:25 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday hinted that it is considering sending back to the Allahabad High Court, the plea regarding whose lawsuit would be the lead case in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque dispute. The case involves a land parcel in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh on which stands the 17th-century Shahi Idgah Mosque built by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, whose ownership is now disputed by Hindu petitioners claiming it to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna.
The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva. The bench was hearing a plea from a Hindu party challenging a 2025 Allahabad High Court order that treated another Hindu party, in a separate suit, as a representative of all devotees of Lord Krishna. The bench noted that notices were not issued to other plaintiffs by the High Court, when it had decided to treat the other Hindu party, in another suit, as a representative of all Krishna devotees.
The bench observed that the application was for something else, and notices were not issued to all plaintiffs. “We in any case are inclined to remand the matter back to the High Court," it observed, before scheduling the matter for further hearing on September 2.
Referring to the previous hearing, the bench noted that a statement was made across the bar by some counsel that off-the-record talks were ongoing between the plaintiffs (Hindu parties), regarding whose lawsuit would be the lead case in the matter.
A counsel, appearing for some Hindu parties, urged the court to remand the matter back to the High Court to decide the issue afresh.
The Apex court is seized of multiple petitions filed by the mosque committee and the Hindu sides against various orders, including a challenge to the HC's May 26, 2023 order, transferring to itself all matters related to the dispute that were pending before the Mathura court.
Then in July last year, the HC allowed another Hindu party, which filed a separate suit seeking the removal of the Shahi Idgah mosque from the disputed site in Mathura, to be treated as the representative of all devotees.
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