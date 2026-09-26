Inclement Weather Leads To Suspension Of Char Dham, Hemkund Sahib Pilgrimages And Trekking
In a statement, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has appealed to the people to avoid unnecessary travel.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 5:34 PM IST
Dehradun: The Char Dham Yatra, Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage and trekking in higher Himalayan regions have been suspended following the Meteorological Department issuing an alert for heavy rains for the Garhwal Division in Uttarakhand for Saturday and Sunday.
A red alert has been issued for Saturday predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in five mountainous districts. The Disaster Management Department has urged the public to avoid traveling during heavy rains.
September 26, 2026
The Char Dham Yatra is currently underway in full swing. On Friday, Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop held a meeting with all the district magistrates of the Division to work out the safety of the Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib pilgrims. Given the weather conditions on Friday, the Garhwal Commissioner decided to suspend the Yatra until the weather clears.
Secretary of the Disaster Management Department, Vinod Kumar Suman stated, "There are plans to suspend the Char Dham Yatra starting Saturday afternoon. Therefore, the pilgrimage will remain suspended until Sunday evening or until the weather normalizes. However, the weather is expected to normalize by tomorrow evening. After that, the Char Dham Yatra will resume."
दिनांक 26.09.2026 को जारी उत्तराखंड राज्य हेतु मौसम पूर्वानुमान एवं चेतावनी pic.twitter.com/2CGf6iq6ej— Meteorological Centre Dehradun (@mcdehradun) September 26, 2026
Suman explained that the weather was somewhat clear until the afternoon, but heavy rain is expected in the evening. Consequently, the areas around Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines are expected to experience continuous heavy rainfall. Cloud formation has increased significantly, making it unsafe to travel during this time.
Due to the inclement weather, people have been urged not to travel. As a precautionary measure, the treks have also been banned along with the Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib pilgrimages.
Heavy rains increase the risk of landslides, making travel unsafe. In a media statement, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has appealed to the people to avoid unnecessary travel.
According to the Meteorological Department, a red alert has been issued for all the districts in Kumaon on September 26 and for Dehradun, Haridwar, Tehri and Pauri for September 27. Due to dense clouds covering the entire state, heavy rain is expected.
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