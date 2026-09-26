ETV Bharat / bharat

Inclement Weather Leads To Suspension Of Char Dham, Hemkund Sahib Pilgrimages And Trekking

Dehradun: The Char Dham Yatra, Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage and trekking in higher Himalayan regions have been suspended following the Meteorological Department issuing an alert for heavy rains for the Garhwal Division in Uttarakhand for Saturday and Sunday.

A red alert has been issued for Saturday predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in five mountainous districts. The Disaster Management Department has urged the public to avoid traveling during heavy rains.

The Char Dham Yatra is currently underway in full swing. On Friday, Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop held a meeting with all the district magistrates of the Division to work out the safety of the Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib pilgrims. Given the weather conditions on Friday, the Garhwal Commissioner decided to suspend the Yatra until the weather clears.

Secretary of the Disaster Management Department, Vinod Kumar Suman stated, "There are plans to suspend the Char Dham Yatra starting Saturday afternoon. Therefore, the pilgrimage will remain suspended until Sunday evening or until the weather normalizes. However, the weather is expected to normalize by tomorrow evening. After that, the Char Dham Yatra will resume."