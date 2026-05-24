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'Inciting Riots': BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of Trying To Create 'Anarchy' To Topple Modi Govt

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi speaks during a meeting of the National Advisory Council of the AICC Minority Department at the Congress headquarters, in New Delhi on Saturday. AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal and Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi also present. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of conspiring to destabilise the Narendra Modi government by "creating anarchy" in the country, alleging that he was acting at the behest of foreign forces.

BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed Gandhi's "plan" was exposed after the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha reportedly said at a meeting of the advisory council of the Congress' Minority Department on Tuesday that the Modi government will fall within a year.

"Leader of Opposition (in the Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi has once again shown audacity. At a meeting yesterday, he said the Modi government will fall within a year. Rahul Gandhi is trying to dislodge the (Modi) government by inciting riots and through anarchy," Patra said in a video message.

The BJP leader further alleged that Gandhi's remarks made it absolutely clear that he was pursuing a "foreign agenda" at the behest of his "masters" like George Soros and foreign companies that fund his overseas travel, with an intent to end democracy in India.

"People of the country are wise. There is a spiritual consciousness among the people of India. Will you be able to incite riots by provoking the people of India? No, Rahul ji. You have seen what happened in West Bengal and Assam (assembly polls)," he said.