'Inciting Riots': BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of Trying To Create 'Anarchy' To Topple Modi Govt
BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that Gandhi was pursuing a "foreign agenda" at the behest of his "masters like George Soros".
Published : May 24, 2026 at 1:11 PM IST
New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of conspiring to destabilise the Narendra Modi government by "creating anarchy" in the country, alleging that he was acting at the behest of foreign forces.
BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed Gandhi's "plan" was exposed after the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha reportedly said at a meeting of the advisory council of the Congress' Minority Department on Tuesday that the Modi government will fall within a year.
"Leader of Opposition (in the Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi has once again shown audacity. At a meeting yesterday, he said the Modi government will fall within a year. Rahul Gandhi is trying to dislodge the (Modi) government by inciting riots and through anarchy," Patra said in a video message.
राहुल गांधी ने कांग्रेस पार्टी की अल्पसंख्यक सलाहकार बैठक में कहा कि, “अगले एक वर्ष में मोदी सरकार गिर जाएगी।”— Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) May 24, 2026
इस वक्तव्य से स्पष्ट होता है कि राहुल गांधी अराजकता के माध्यम से सरकार गिराने की साजिश रच रहे हैं। लेकिन देश की जनता उनकी इस साजिश को कभी सफल नहीं होने देगी।
मोदी… pic.twitter.com/3vuwuSRL7a
The BJP leader further alleged that Gandhi's remarks made it absolutely clear that he was pursuing a "foreign agenda" at the behest of his "masters" like George Soros and foreign companies that fund his overseas travel, with an intent to end democracy in India.
"People of the country are wise. There is a spiritual consciousness among the people of India. Will you be able to incite riots by provoking the people of India? No, Rahul ji. You have seen what happened in West Bengal and Assam (assembly polls)," he said.
"In India, the Constitution prevails and democracy triumphs. This is the government of the 140 crore people of India. Your foreign masters, including Soros, can't do any harm to this country," he added.
Patra said that India is "progressing" under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, even as several countries around the world are facing problems due to ongoing conflicts in different parts of the world.
"As long as this government enjoys the blessings of the people, it will continue to serve the country," the BJP leader said.
Senior BJP leader and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal also targeted Gandhi on similar lines.
Gandhi's alleged statement, Goyal said, points towards a "major conspiracy by the Congress, along with all opposition parties, and the toolkit gang dreaming of destabilizing India, against the country". "This is no ordinary statement but a serious plot to spread anarchy in the nation," Goyal said in a post on X.
राहुल गांधी का बयान देश के खिलाफ कांग्रेस सहित तमाम विपक्षी दलों एवं भारत को अस्थिर करने का सपना देख रहे टूलकिट गैंग की एक बड़ी साजिश की ओर इशारा कर रहा है। यह कोई साधारण बयान नहीं है बल्कि देश में अराजकता फैलाने का गंभीर षड्यंत्र है।— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 24, 2026
राहुल गांधी एंड कंपनी ने जब देख लिया कि… https://t.co/AlJvw6QtD9
"When Rahul Gandhi and Company realized that they couldn't remove the dynamic Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji from the hearts of the people and couldn't defeat the BJP in a direct democratic battle, now they want to incite violence across the country. They harbor so much hatred for India that they can't even bear to see anything good happening to the nation. Defaming the country, insulting constitutional institutions, and going abroad to appeal to foreign powers to interfere in India's internal affairs—this reveals what the Congress's true intentions are?" he added.
"The people of the country are wise. They understand Rahul Gandhi, the opposition, and the toolkit gang working against the nation very well. The public has repeatedly given these people a resounding response. The INDI alliance's conspiracy to set India ablaze will never succeed," the BJP leader said.
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