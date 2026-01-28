ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 26,000 People Received Incentives For Inter-Caste Marriages Across India In 2024-25: Ministry

By Santu Das

New Delhi: More than 26,000 people were provided incentives for inter-caste marriages under the Centrally-sponsored scheme for implementation of the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955 and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 across India during 2024-25, in a bid to combat casteism and promote social harmony.

According to a latest data issued by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, there has been a drastic rise in the number of people who have been provided incentives for inter-caste marriages over the years.

Notably, Article 17 of the Indian Constitution has eliminated untouchability and prohibited its practice in all forms. The enforcement of any disability resulting from untouchability constitutes an offence under the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955. Similarly, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 was established to prevent atrocities, set up Special Courts, and guarantee relief and rehabilitation for victims. These Acts are enforced by both state governments and Union Territory administrations.

Central support is offered through a centrally sponsored scheme with the objective of enhancing protection cells and special police stations, establishing and operating special courts, providing relief and rehabilitation for victims, offering incentives and generating awareness. The costs are divided equally between the Centre and the states, whereas Union Territories benefit from 100 percent Central support.

Steps Taken To Deal Casteism

The Central government offers support to the state governments and Union Territory Administrations for incentives related to inter-caste marriages, specifically when one spouse belongs to a Scheduled Caste. Additionally, couples with an annual income of up to Rs 5 lakh are eligible to apply for an incentive of Rs 2.50 lakh under the ‘Dr Ambedkar Scheme for Social Integration through Inter-Caste Marriages,’ which was initiated in 2014-15 by the Dr Ambedkar Foundation.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs, through its advisory on May 31, 2018, had informed all states regarding the necessary preventive, remedial, and punitive measures that should be enacted to tackle issues associated with honour crimes.