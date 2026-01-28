Over 26,000 People Received Incentives For Inter-Caste Marriages Across India In 2024-25: Ministry
Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment states 26,050 incentives were provided for inter-caste marriages in 2024-25, compared to 21,083 in 2023-24, and 14,225 in 2022-23.
By Santu Das
New Delhi: More than 26,000 people were provided incentives for inter-caste marriages under the Centrally-sponsored scheme for implementation of the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955 and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 across India during 2024-25, in a bid to combat casteism and promote social harmony.
According to a latest data issued by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, there has been a drastic rise in the number of people who have been provided incentives for inter-caste marriages over the years.
Notably, Article 17 of the Indian Constitution has eliminated untouchability and prohibited its practice in all forms. The enforcement of any disability resulting from untouchability constitutes an offence under the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955. Similarly, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 was established to prevent atrocities, set up Special Courts, and guarantee relief and rehabilitation for victims. These Acts are enforced by both state governments and Union Territory administrations.
Central support is offered through a centrally sponsored scheme with the objective of enhancing protection cells and special police stations, establishing and operating special courts, providing relief and rehabilitation for victims, offering incentives and generating awareness. The costs are divided equally between the Centre and the states, whereas Union Territories benefit from 100 percent Central support.
Steps Taken To Deal Casteism
The Central government offers support to the state governments and Union Territory Administrations for incentives related to inter-caste marriages, specifically when one spouse belongs to a Scheduled Caste. Additionally, couples with an annual income of up to Rs 5 lakh are eligible to apply for an incentive of Rs 2.50 lakh under the ‘Dr Ambedkar Scheme for Social Integration through Inter-Caste Marriages,’ which was initiated in 2014-15 by the Dr Ambedkar Foundation.
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs, through its advisory on May 31, 2018, had informed all states regarding the necessary preventive, remedial, and punitive measures that should be enacted to tackle issues associated with honour crimes.
As per the latest data of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment , a total of 26,050 persons were provided incentives for inter-caste marriages during 2024-25, as compared to 21,083 in 2023-24, and 14,225 in 2022-23.
In 2024-25, out of 26,050, the highest number of incentives for inter-caste marriages were provided in Maharashtra. Which Maharashtra reported highest number of 8,566 beneficiaries, Karnataka stood second with 2,798 beneficiaries, followed by Tamil Nadu with 2,476. The figures in Haryana stood at 2,350, Gujarat 17,75 , West Bengal 15,10, Chhattisgarh 1,061 and Telangana 398.
Similarly during 2023-24, among the states where incentives were received were Karnataka with 4,054 beneficiaries, followed by Odisha with 3,614, Tamil Nadu with 2,392, Gujarat with 15,99 and Punjab with 14,12 as per the Ministry's data. Also, in Madhya Pradesh, 11,98 people received incentives, in West Bengal 11,53, Assam 1,022, Himachal Pradesh 816, Kerala 736, Telangana 243, Rajasthan 282 and Sikkim 282.
Similarly, in 2022-23, the highest number of beneficiaries were from Karnataka (3,651) followed by Odisha (1,791), Kerala (1,533), Haryana (1,441) and Tamil Nadu (1,282). Beneficiaries from Gujarat stood at 1,170, Himachal Pradesh 629, Rajasthan 610, Chhattisgarh 551,West Bengal 334, Puducherry 122, Telangana 119 and Chandigarh 65, as per the data.
What People Say?
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Tapan Das, belonging to the SC community lauded the government for the incentive scheme. "This is a good initiative by the government and it will encourage inter-caste marriage besides ensuring welfare for the couples," he said adding that people have a major role to play to eradicate casteism from the society.
Echoing similar sentiments, Rinki, belonging from the same community told ETV Bharat, "The government is giving incentives for inter-caste marriage. This will promote integration by eradicating caste discrimination."
