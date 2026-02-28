ETV Bharat / bharat

'INC Has Become Muslim League-Maoist Congress', PM Modi Criticises 'Shirtless Protest' At AI Summit

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the opposition party Congress has become "Muslim League-Maoist Congress" that tries to intrude anywhere it can to malign the nation. He was criticising the Congress over its youth wing's "shirtless protest" at the AI summit.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court today granted bail to Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Uday Bhanu Chib, who was arrested in connection with the protest at the Summit.

On February 24, the court allowed four days of custody to the police to question Chib over his role in the AI Summit protest held at Bharat Mandapam here, during which IYC members took their shirts off to reveal anti-Modi and anti-Centre slogans on T-shirts beneath.

The Muslim League's hatred towards India was the reason for the Partition, and today, the Congress is acting in the same manner, Modi said at a rally at Kayad Vishram Sthal in Rajasthan's Ajmer. He was in Ajmer to lay the foundation stones of and inaugurate various development works worth over Rs 16,600 crore.

"They created an entire drama to insult India before foreign dignitaries," the prime minister said, referring to the "shirtless protest" by the Indian Youth Congress at the recently concluded India AI Impact Summit in Delhi. While the country's people felt proud, the Congress tried to defame the country in front of foreign dignitaries, he said.

"The Congress has been continuously losing (elections) across the country, and due to its anger, it is taking revenge by tarnishing India's image.