Inauguration Of Charchum Bridge Symbolizes New Link In Social, Cultural And Trade Ties Of India And Nepal
This project is of strategic and economic importance, and has emerged as a new symbol of cooperation, trust and friendship between the two neighboring countries
Published : November 23, 2026 at 6:24 PM IST
New Delhi/Pithoragarh: A new bridge connecting Charchum in Dharchula tehsil of Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand with Asigada area of Mahakali Municipality in Darchula district in Nepal symbolises a new link in social, cultural and trade ties between the two countries. This bridge was inaugurated jointly by the Nepalese Prime Minister Balen Shah and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.
The two leaders jointly inaugurated new projects and announced agreements between the two countries from Hyderabad House in New Delhi. Many of these projects have their moorings in Uttarakhand.
Virtual inauguration
The two Prime Ministers virtually inaugurated the Charchum international motor bridge built over the Kali River. An integrated check post built in the Banbasa area of Champawat was also inaugurated. These inaugurations will provide new impetus to trade, transportation, and development of the border areas between Uttarakhand in India and Nepal.
The Charchum bridge has been built at a cost of approximately Rs 33 crore. It will provide new connectivity for the people of the border villages of both countries and will facilitate trade activities along with the movement of the locals. This bridge is expected to provide a huge relief in the form of saving 200 km of travel for people to go across the border.
Saves time and distance
Many travellers and traders from areas around Dharchula had to travel an additional 200 km via Banbasa previously. The new bridge provides direct road connectivity between Dharchula, Baluwakot and surrounding Indian border areas with Darchula and Sudurpashchim Pradesh in Nepal, saving both time and transportation costs for the people.
This bridge is 110 metres long and 10.5 metres wide. It has been built by the Public Works Department (PWD) with financial assistance from the Government of India. The project was approved by the Centre in January 2022 and its foundation stone was laid jointly by both countries on September 19, 2022. It was completed in 2024.
This bridge is considered crucial for the economy of the border region as improved road connectivity will facilitate the movement of local products, agricultural produce and other goods between India and Nepal. Traders from Nepal's far western region will gain access to Indian markets, while Indian traders will also find it easier to access Nepali markets.
Strategic and economic importance
This is the second important motor bridge after the one at Banbasa on the India-Nepal border in Uttarakhand. This project is also considered important from a strategic and economic perspective. It has emerged as a new symbol of cooperation, trust and friendship between the two neighbouring countries.
"This bridge will benefit both India and Nepal. It will benefit the marketing and promotion of local products. Nepalese citizens will benefit from the ease of travelling to Pithoragarh for health issues. Our two countries have a centuries-old friendship. This friendship will last forever. We want to thank the governments of India and Nepal, as well as all the contractors and others who contributed to the construction of this bridge,” said Vartraj Paudel, Chief District Magistrate at Darchula in Nepal.
Echoing similar thoughts, the District Magistrate at Pithoragarh, Ashish Bhatgain, underlined, “This bridge will greatly benefit the people, particularly those coming to India for medical assistance. Additionally, trade between the two countries will also get a boost through this bridge."
There is a lot of enthusiasm among the people of the two countries with regard to the new bridge. The sentiment can be gauged from the views expressed by a local woman who said, "Nepal and India share a bond of bread and butter. Our two Prime Ministers have opened the bridge, and there's nothing more joyful than this. Our options have opened up. Our institutions and citizens used to live halfway here and halfway there. Now, the infrastructure on both sides will improve, and trade will also increase."
The Nepalese Prime Minister has promised to accelerate the development of an integrated check post at Dodhara Chandani on the Nepali side.
"These efforts will facilitate trade and people-to-people movement between Uttarakhand and Nepal. India-Nepal relations are woven through shared history, faith, culture and deep people-to-people ties. Lord Rama and Goddess Sita are symbols of our shared civilisation and faith," said Shah.
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