ETV Bharat / bharat

Inauguration Of Charchum Bridge Symbolizes New Link In Social, Cultural And Trade Ties Of India And Nepal

Newly Inaugurated Charchum Bridge ( Etv Bharat )

New Delhi/Pithoragarh: A new bridge connecting Charchum in Dharchula tehsil of Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand with Asigada area of ​​Mahakali Municipality in Darchula district in Nepal symbolises a new link in social, cultural and trade ties between the two countries. This bridge was inaugurated jointly by the Nepalese Prime Minister Balen Shah and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

The two leaders jointly inaugurated new projects and announced agreements between the two countries from Hyderabad House in New Delhi. Many of these projects have their moorings in Uttarakhand.

Virtual inauguration The two Prime Ministers virtually inaugurated the Charchum international motor bridge built over the Kali River. An integrated check post built in the Banbasa area of ​​Champawat was also inaugurated. These inaugurations will provide new impetus to trade, transportation, and development of the border areas between Uttarakhand in India and Nepal. The Charchum bridge has been built at a cost of approximately Rs 33 crore. It will provide new connectivity for the people of the border villages of both countries and will facilitate trade activities along with the movement of the locals. This bridge is expected to provide a huge relief in the form of saving 200 km of travel for people to go across the border. Saves time and distance Many travellers and traders from areas around Dharchula had to travel an additional 200 km via Banbasa previously. The new bridge provides direct road connectivity between Dharchula, Baluwakot and surrounding Indian border areas with Darchula and Sudurpashchim Pradesh in Nepal, saving both time and transportation costs for the people. This bridge is 110 metres long and 10.5 metres wide. It has been built by the Public Works Department (PWD) with financial assistance from the Government of India. The project was approved by the Centre in January 2022 and its foundation stone was laid jointly by both countries on September 19, 2022. It was completed in 2024. This bridge is considered crucial for the economy of the border region as improved road connectivity will facilitate the movement of local products, agricultural produce and other goods between India and Nepal. Traders from Nepal's far western region will gain access to Indian markets, while Indian traders will also find it easier to access Nepali markets.