'InAPPropiate': Maharashtra Cracks Whip On Illegal Bike-taxi Services
Maharashtra State Cyber Department has told Apple and Google to remove apps of Uber, Ola, and Rapido from App Store and Play Store.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has slammed the brakes on the bike-taxi services allegedly operating illegally in the state, with the Maharashtra State Cyber Department issuing directives to Apple and Google to remove the apps of these app-based services — Uber, Ola, and Rapido — from the App Store and Play Store.
On May 15, the Office of the Additional Director General of Police, Maharashtra Cyber Department, issued a notice under Section 79(3)(B) of the Information Technology Act, 2000. This notice said that certain app-based platforms are operating passenger transport services on a large scale through bike taxis without obtaining valid permission from the Transport Department, securing government approval, or complying with the regulations mandated by the Motor Vehicles Act.
Asserting that these illegal bike taxi services pose a serious threat to passenger safety, the notice highlights that driver verification procedures, insurance coverage, safety measures for women, and emergency response systems are woefully inadequate. Furthermore, the notice points out that negligent driving constitutes a significant risk to public safety.
On May 12, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik wrote to the Maharashtra Cyber Department, demanding action against the bike taxi aggregators currently operating within the state. This action was initiated following that request.
"A letter has been sent to Google and Apple through the Maharashtra Cyber Department. Bike taxi services are currently operating illegally in Maharashtra, and appropriate action is being taken in accordance with this," Sarnaik said.
The Cyber Department has highlighted an incident that recently came to light, in which a woman lost her life while utilising a bike-taxi service.
Noting that a case has been registered in connection with this matter, authorities have asserted that numerous complaints of a similar nature have surfaced across the state. Apple and Google have also been issued a warning stating that failure to comply with the directives of Indian law enforcement agencies could result in punitive action under the Information Technology Act and the relevant Intermediary Rules.
Over the past few weeks, the State Transport Department has repeatedly clarified that, under existing regulations, bike taxi services do not hold legal recognition.
The Transport Department recently announced that it would also initiate action against private bus aggregators and unauthorised transport apps regarding instances of exorbitant fare charging. The action currently being taken by the Cyber Department is limited solely to bike taxi services; cab, auto-rickshaw, and food delivery services will continue to operate as usual.
Sarnaik said that the state government intends to permit bike taxi services only through the use of electric vehicles. However, he noted that currently, petrol-powered bikes are being utilised on a large scale.
Aggregators had been granted a temporary permit for one month to complete the necessary documentation. Yet, he asserted that not a single document has been submitted to date. Addressing concerns that this decision could impact the livelihoods of many, he emphasised that the safety of women is of greater importance than employment. Furthermore, he drew attention to complaints and incidents of misconduct involving female passengers.
Also read: