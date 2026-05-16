ETV Bharat / bharat

'InAPPropiate': Maharashtra Cracks Whip On Illegal Bike-taxi Services

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has slammed the brakes on the bike-taxi services allegedly operating illegally in the state, with the Maharashtra State Cyber ​​Department issuing directives to Apple and Google to remove the apps of these app-based services — Uber, Ola, and Rapido — from the App Store and Play Store.

On May 15, the Office of the Additional Director General of Police, Maharashtra Cyber ​​Department, issued a notice under Section 79(3)(B) of the Information Technology Act, 2000. This notice said that certain app-based platforms are operating passenger transport services on a large scale through bike taxis without obtaining valid permission from the Transport Department, securing government approval, or complying with the regulations mandated by the Motor Vehicles Act.

q (q)

Asserting that these illegal bike taxi services pose a serious threat to passenger safety, the notice highlights that driver verification procedures, insurance coverage, safety measures for women, and emergency response systems are woefully inadequate. Furthermore, the notice points out that negligent driving constitutes a significant risk to public safety.

On May 12, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik wrote to the Maharashtra Cyber ​​Department, demanding action against the bike taxi aggregators currently operating within the state. This action was initiated following that request.

"A letter has been sent to Google and Apple through the Maharashtra Cyber ​​Department. Bike taxi services are currently operating illegally in Maharashtra, and appropriate action is being taken in accordance with this," Sarnaik said.