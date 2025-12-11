Bihar: Poor Post Operative Care For Women Exposes Healthcare System In Darbhanga
The patients were made to sleep on the floor in open verandahs in bitter cold and there was no arrangement of blankets and mosquito nets.
Darbhanga: Inadequate post operative care for women undergoing sterilization surgeries as a part of the Family Planning programme at the Primary Health Centre (PGC) in Sadar Block of Darbhanga has exposed the healthcare system in Bihar.
There are 23 women who have undergone such surgeries at the PHC in conditions that call for immediate intervention of the Health Department authorities.
One of the patients, Kiran, pointed out, “No facilities were provided after the operation. I was left in the open verandah in the bitter cold. There was not even provision for drinking water. I had to spend the night surrounded by mosquitoes."
An attendant Lalita Devi who had brought her daughter for surgery also had a similar tale to share. “After the operation, neither a blanket nor a mosquito net was given to us. We had to bring a blanket from home and cover ourselves with it. We had to sleep after spreading a sheet on the ground near the garbage."
The patients and their attendants pointed out that after the operations, they were neither provided beds in wards, nor any warm clothing and blankets. They had to spend the night facing bitter cold in the open verandahs or hospital floor on mats.
"I have to spend the night sitting. ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) didi had said that I will get two thousand rupees. I have brought my own bedding. There are no arrangements," pointed out another attendant Sujan Devi.
The family members of the patients pointed out that the patients undergoing surgeries required proper post operative care. They said the women need special care, a clean room, a warm environment and mosquito nets.
This is something mandated in the Health Department guidelines. But in this case, even the mosquito nets were not made available, they said. This led to the patients spending the night suffering from cold and pain while their attendants and family members watched helplessly. They claimed that even the basic amenities like tea and water were not made available to the patients.
The doctor in charge at the health facility, Dr Deepak Kumar, accepted that there has been a shortage of basic amenities for the patients. He said, "Due to the acute shortage of beds and rooms, the women had to be kept in the verandah by providing them with a mattress. We tried to provide them with the available resources."
The family members have raised a pertinent point stating that the government wants to make the Family Planning program successful, but if women lack respectful environment and basic facilities, any family will hesitate to allow them to undergo surgery. The indifference and negligence by the hospital administration has caused deep anger among the people who are questioning if women are merely a means to complete the statistics.
It needs to be pointed out that Bihar is experiencing a severe cold these days. Darbhanga recorded a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night.
The episode has exposed the tall claims made by the health authorities in the face of the basic question that when the operations were planned, why were arrangements not made in advance?
