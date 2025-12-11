ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar: Poor Post Operative Care For Women Exposes Healthcare System In Darbhanga

Darbhanga: Inadequate post operative care for women undergoing sterilization surgeries as a part of the Family Planning programme at the Primary Health Centre (PGC) in Sadar Block of Darbhanga has exposed the healthcare system in Bihar.

There are 23 women who have undergone such surgeries at the PHC in conditions that call for immediate intervention of the Health Department authorities.

One of the patients, Kiran, pointed out, “No facilities were provided after the operation. I was left in the open verandah in the bitter cold. There was not even provision for drinking water. I had to spend the night surrounded by mosquitoes."

An attendant Lalita Devi who had brought her daughter for surgery also had a similar tale to share. “After the operation, neither a blanket nor a mosquito net was given to us. We had to bring a blanket from home and cover ourselves with it. We had to sleep after spreading a sheet on the ground near the garbage."

Poor Post Operative Care For Women Exposes Healthcare System In Darbhanga (ETV Bharat)

The patients and their attendants pointed out that after the operations, they were neither provided beds in wards, nor any warm clothing and blankets. They had to spend the night facing bitter cold in the open verandahs or hospital floor on mats.