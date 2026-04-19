ETV Bharat / bharat

'Unprecedented Meeting': CAPF Chiefs Meet In Kolkata To Discuss Security Measures For West Bengal Polls

New Delhi/Kolkata: The chiefs of all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) held an "unprecedented" high-level meeting in Kolkata on Saturday to review the security situation and deployment of almost 2 lakh personnel during the upcoming two-phase assembly polls in West Bengal.

The meeting was followed by a joint leadership summit at the CRPF office in Salt Lake, where the CAPF Directors General, along with top officers of West Bengal Police, decided to ensure an "integrated security grid" to "handle potential disruptors in coordination with local law enforcement", officials said.

According to the officials, the five Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) of CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB, apart from units of the Indian Reserve Battalions (IRBs) and some other state police auxiliary units, have deployed close to two lakh personnel for the West Bengal polls that will be held on April 23 and April 29.

This was "an unprecedented meeting held in a poll-bound state by the CAPF chiefs", PTI quoted a senior CAPF officer as saying. Such a joint meeting of CAPF Director Generals has never been held during any assembly polls in the past. These CAPF chiefs also visited their respective poll duty units apart from that of the joint forces over the last few days in West Bengal, he said.

"In a powerful display of inter-agency synergy and commitment to the democratic process, the top leadership of India's Central Armed Police Forces convened in Kolkata on April 18," the CISF said in a statement issued on Sunday.