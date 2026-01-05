In The Hills Of Uttarkashi, A Unique Coronation Of Vasuki Nag, Beyond Ramlila
There are several villages that preserve the unique tradition which does not resonate with the traditinal Ramlila performance.
Surya Prakash Nautiyal
Uttarkashi: In the border district of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, rural communities have just completed the harvest season and have started the staging of traditional Ramlila performances. While most villages follow this tradition, there are several villages that preserve the unique century-old myths, not pertaining to the Ramlila performances.
In the Bhatwari development block - Gorshali village maintains a tradition dating back to the Tehri Princely State. In a unique departure from the Ramlila performances they hold a symbolic coronation of Vasuki Naga (the Serpent King) instead of Lord Rama.
This coronation was notably honoured by Frederick "Pahari" Wilson, the legendary 19th-century British adventurer and "English Raja" of Harsil who revolutionized the local timber trade. (Frederick "Pahari" Wilson was a legendary 19th-century British adventurer, army deserter, and entrepreneur who settled in Harsil, Uttarakhand, becoming its "English Raja" by introducing timber trade and modern farming, acquiring immense wealth and marrying a local woman.)
Again, in Sangrali village, a 122-year-old tradition holds that any childless individual who portrays the role of King Janaka will be blessed with a child. This deeply rooted religious belief has been upheld since the era of the Tehri King.
According to Surat Ram Nautiyal, former Vice Chairman of the Char Dham Development Council, this lineage of Ramlila began in 1903. It was inaugurated by Alam Singh Chauhan at his residence under the spiritual guidance of his Gayatri Guru, the late Motiram Nautiyal.
The Ramlila of Gorshali was originally practiced inside a private home for several years. Then the tradition moved to the public space in 1907 when a copper flag – which still stands today – was planted in the courtyard of the Serpent King temple on the day of Mangsir Baliraj.
The performance once faced the threat of extinction when spies informed the King of Tehri that the actors were wearing royal crowns - an act viewed as an insult to the throne. The king immediately issued a royal decree ordering a ban on the Ramlila. Local residents Matbar Singh and Abhi Singh Rana informed Radha Vallabh Khanduri and Ghananand Khanduri, who were involved in the forest timber trade about this.
They then requested the king to lift the ban. The king then ordered that the coronation ceremony be performed for the Vasuki Nag deity. Since then, even today, a symbolic coronation of the Serpent King is performed at the end of the Ramlila.
According to Dr. Madhav Prasad Shastri and Surat Ram Nautiyal (former Vice Chairman of the Char Dham Development Council), the participants maintain rigorous spiritual discipline:
"Actors perform a total of 14 days to the ritual, remaining on the temple premises and not returning to their homes for the duration. All participants sleep within the temple. Every morning, the troupe conducts a morning procession through the village to maintain the sanctity of the performance.