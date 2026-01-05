ETV Bharat / bharat

In The Hills Of Uttarkashi, A Unique Coronation Of Vasuki Nag, Beyond Ramlila

Surya Prakash Nautiyal

Uttarkashi: In the border district of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, rural communities have just completed the harvest season and have started the staging of traditional Ramlila performances. While most villages follow this tradition, there are several villages that preserve the unique century-old myths, not pertaining to the Ramlila performances.

In the Bhatwari development block - Gorshali village maintains a tradition dating back to the Tehri Princely State. In a unique departure from the Ramlila performances they hold a symbolic coronation of Vasuki Naga (the Serpent King) instead of Lord Rama.

This coronation was notably honoured by Frederick "Pahari" Wilson, the legendary 19th-century British adventurer and "English Raja" of Harsil who revolutionized the local timber trade. (Frederick "Pahari" Wilson was a legendary 19th-century British adventurer, army deserter, and entrepreneur who settled in Harsil, Uttarakhand, becoming its "English Raja" by introducing timber trade and modern farming, acquiring immense wealth and marrying a local woman.)

Again, in Sangrali village, a 122-year-old tradition holds that any childless individual who portrays the role of King Janaka will be blessed with a child. This deeply rooted religious belief has been upheld since the era of the Tehri King.

According to Surat Ram Nautiyal, former Vice Chairman of the Char Dham Development Council, this lineage of Ramlila began in 1903. It was inaugurated by Alam Singh Chauhan at his residence under the spiritual guidance of his Gayatri Guru, the late Motiram Nautiyal.