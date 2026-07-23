ETV Bharat / bharat

In The Eye Of Storm, Dharmendra Pradhan Led Protests Against Paper Leak In Odisha Back In 1997

Bhubaneswar: Life has come a full circle for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Only, now he is at the receiving end.

It was the year 1997 when a young Pradhan, then a Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leader, participated in an agitation to protest a paper leak during the higher secondary examinations in Odisha and was baton-charged and detained by the police. While the protest played a vital role in shaping Pradhan's political career, 29 years later, he is facing protests across the nation with students demanding his resignation for paper leak in the NEET exam.

Recalling details of the incident, Pradhan’s junior and former student activist Prof Prashant Rout said paper leaks were not uncommon in the late 1990s. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Rout said, the alleged leak of the Plus Two examination question paper had triggered widespread outrage among students. The ABVP had launched a statewide protest demanding cancellation of the examination and action against those responsible.



"Dharmendra Pradhan was at the forefront of the movement. Hundreds of students gathered near the Odisha Secretariat in Bhubaneswar demanding justice. The police cracked down on the protesters, and many, including Pradhan, were injured and detained," Prof Rout said while recounting the episode. Rout was a few years junior to Pradhan in Utkal University.



Prof Rout further recalled that after the 1996 'Nabakalebara' of Lord Jagannath and his siblings, Rapid Action Force was deployed in Odisha for the first time during the Rath Yatra in 1997. "Following the protest, the then Chief Minister Janki Ballav Patnaik ordered the formation of a Commission. Since that year, paper leak incidents reduced significantly in Odisha," he said.