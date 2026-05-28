ETV Bharat / bharat

In The Eye Of Digital Abuse: Women Politicians And Public Figures In India

Experts warn that digital abuse is increasingly weaponised to silence women in public life ( IANS )

New Delhi: In the digital world, women, especially politicians and public figures in India, are literally at the receiving end, facing cyberbullying, sexist trolling and online harassment.

Experts warn that digital abuse is increasingly weaponised to silence women in public life. The issue recently came into sharp focus after a complaint was submitted seeking legal action over alleged misogynistic and caste-indicative comments posted on Facebook against Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Senior lawyer Mohan Shyam filed complaints with the Delhi Police Commissioner and Facebook’s Grievance & Legal Compliance Officer, alleging cyber harassment, online abuse, and the circulation of objectionable content against a woman holding constitutional office.

In his representations, Shyam alleged that abusive remarks were made in the comment section of a Facebook post uploaded from the profile of AAP MLA and spokesperson Sanjeev Jha. The post reportedly carried a photograph of the CM seated on a chair, triggering comments allegedly comparing her to a “buffalo” and using caste-linked derogatory expressions.

The complaint states that such remarks amount to online harassment, gendered humiliation and caste-based insult directed at a woman holding constitutional office.

Shyam, who is also an expert in digital domain, argues that the comments violate constitutional values of dignity, equality and fraternity, and may attract provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act.

“I have appealed to the authorities to identify the accused accounts, preserve digital evidence and direct Facebook to remove the objectionable content immediately,” Shyam told ETV Bharat.

Several Prominent Women Fall Prey

Over the last two years, several prominent women politicians and journalists became targets of coordinated trolling campaigns, morphed content, abusive comments and misinformation on social media platforms. Among those who faced sustained online attacks were Rekha Gupta, Atishi, Mahua Moitra, Mamata Banerjee, Nirmala Sitharaman, Rana Ayyub etc.

Data indicates that over 76,657 cybercrime incidents against women such as online abuse, obscene content and stalking were reported on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) in 2025, recording an increase of 28,322 since 2024.

Increasing Number Of Incidents Year By Year

In a written reply in Parliament recently, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the complaints include cases related to sexually obscene material, sexually explicit acts, rape or gangrape-related sexually abusive content and child sexual abuse material reported online.

Referring to the NCRP data in the last five years, Kumar said the number of such complaints stood at 52,048 in 2021, 62,224 in 2022, 40,066 in 2023, 48,335 in 2024 and 76,657 in 2025.

According to data complaints related to sexually obscene material were the highest in 2025 at 37,743, followed by sexually explicit acts at 19,703, rape or gangrape-related sexually abusive content at 8,780 and child sexual abuse material at 10,431.

“High-profile women leaders in India across political parties, journalists and activists have increasingly faced online harassment, trolling, misogynistic abuse, deepfakes, and coordinated cyberbullying campaigns. The pattern reflects a broader gendered toxicity in Indian digital spaces,” women’s rights activist Annie Raja told ETV Bharat.

Women Politicians Targeted Most On Twitter

According to research by Amnesty International India, women politicians in the country face a shocking scale of abuse on Twitter.

The research entitled Troll Patrol India: Exposing Online Abuse Faced by Women Politicians in India analysed more than 1,14,000 tweets sent to 95 women politicians.

The research found that women are targeted with abuse online not only for their opinions but also for various identities, such as gender, religion, caste, and marital status.

Amnesty’s research found that 13.8 per cent of the tweets in the study were either “problematic” or “abusive”.

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