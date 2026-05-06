In Tamil Nadu, TVK Stole The Show In Terms Of Seats As Well As Vote Share
TVK has managed a vote share of 34.92%, much ahead of DMK's 24.19%.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 1:11 PM IST
In the just-concluded Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, actor-turned-politician Vijay has dismantled the long-entrenched two-party system in the state by carving a niche for his party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
However, for the first time in the state's history, no party or alliance achieved an absolute majority, leaving behind a hung Assembly. TVK won 108 seats out of the total 234 with a vote share of 34.92%. Statistics indicate that TVK performed well both in urban and rural Tamil Nadu. In Chennai city, out of the total 16 Assembly constituencies, TVK won in 14.
TVK emerged victorious in all five constituencies in South Chennai. Vijay himself won both Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East constituencies, reinforcing his party’s impressive electoral debut. On the other hand, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance was reduced to 73 seats.
The DMK managed to win 59 seats with a vote share of 24.19%. Chief Minister MK Stalin, who had won three consecutive times from Kolathur, lost this time to TVK candidate VS Babu.
In Chennai city, the only seats retained by the DMK are Harbour and Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni. For DMK, of the 32 ministers who contested, 15 suffered defeats.
Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin managed to secure a victory from Chepauk–Triplicane constituency with a margin of 7,140 votes. The Congress, a part of the DMK alliance, managed to win five seats with a vote share of 3.37%. However, the Congress has now announced its support for TVK.
Besides, the Indian Union Muslim League, Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India (Marxist), all part of the DMK alliance, managed to get 2 seats each. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, founded by Tholkappiyan Thirumavalavan, managed to get two seats and a vote share of 1.09%.
The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) also won one seat with a vote share of 1.2 votes. Both parties contested as part of the DMK alliance in the elections. The Opposition AIADMK alliance, headed by former chief minister Edappadi Palaniswamy, won in 53 seats.
The AIADMK tasted victory in 47 seats and managed to get a vote share of 21.21%. Its ally BJP got only one seat but managed a vote share of 2.97%. This is because it contested in 27 constituencies as part of the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance.
BJP candidate Bhojarajan's victory from Udhagamandalam was its lone success. Several prominent leaders, including state president Nainar Nagenthran, L Murugan, Tamilisai Soundararajan and Vanathi Srinivasan, lost the polls.
Naam Tamilar Katchi, a Tamil nationalist party founded by Seeman, failed to secure even a single seat, though it has been regularly contesting elections. However, it managed a vote percentage of 4%. Seeman himself contested from Karaikudi but finished in third place, trailing TVK’s winning candidate Dr Prabhu by over 70,000 votes.
Also Read:
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