ETV Bharat / bharat

In Tamil Nadu, TVK Stole The Show In Terms Of Seats As Well As Vote Share

TVK leader Joseph Vijay pays tribute to Periyar at the party office in Tamil Nadu soon after his party's victory in the Assembly elections. ( ANI )

In the just-concluded Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, actor-turned-politician Vijay has dismantled the long-entrenched two-party system in the state by carving a niche for his party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

However, for the first time in the state's history, no party or alliance achieved an absolute majority, leaving behind a hung Assembly. TVK won 108 seats out of the total 234 with a vote share of 34.92%. Statistics indicate that TVK performed well both in urban and rural Tamil Nadu. In Chennai city, out of the total 16 Assembly constituencies, TVK won in 14.

TVK emerged victorious in all five constituencies in South Chennai. Vijay himself won both Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East constituencies, reinforcing his party’s impressive electoral debut. On the other hand, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance was reduced to 73 seats.

Source: Election Commission data (www.results.eci.gov.in)

The DMK managed to win 59 seats with a vote share of 24.19%. Chief Minister MK Stalin, who had won three consecutive times from Kolathur, lost this time to TVK candidate VS Babu.

In Chennai city, the only seats retained by the DMK are Harbour and Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni. For DMK, of the 32 ministers who contested, 15 suffered defeats.