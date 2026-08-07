ETV Bharat / bharat

In Supreme Court, Centre Calls Biren Singh Audio 'Manipulated'; Kuki Group Disputes

New Delhi: The National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) found that audio clips allegedly linking former Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh to the 2023 ethnic violence were manipulated and edited.

The finding was placed before the Supreme Court on Friday, as a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva heard a PIL seeking a court‑monitored SIT probe into the recordings. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati represented both the central and state governments before the bench.

The report concerned a two-hour-long audio clip. It was provided by the petitioner to NFSU pursuant to the apex court’s order in April this year. This followed the institute’s expressed difficulty in verifying a 48-minute audio clip provided earlier.

During the hearing, Bhati referred to the six-page report and its findings. She said it indicated the recordings contained multiple alterations and handed the report to the bench.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioner, Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust, questioned the NFSU’s findings on the audio clips.

Bhushan contended that Truth Lab found a "93 percent match" between the voices in the recordings and the report was given by a premium forensic lab in the country whose founder was Justice Venkatachaliah. "That Truth Lab gave an unequivocal report that there is a 93 percent match in the voices," said Bhushan.

These clips formed the basis for the petitioner to claim that Singh fueled insurgency and protected those who looted arms during ethnic violence in Manipur.