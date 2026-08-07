In Supreme Court, Centre Calls Biren Singh Audio 'Manipulated'; Kuki Group Disputes
In August last year, the apex court asked NFSU to verify the 48-minute audio clip’s genuineness.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 7, 2026 at 7:21 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) found that audio clips allegedly linking former Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh to the 2023 ethnic violence were manipulated and edited.
The finding was placed before the Supreme Court on Friday, as a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva heard a PIL seeking a court‑monitored SIT probe into the recordings. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati represented both the central and state governments before the bench.
The report concerned a two-hour-long audio clip. It was provided by the petitioner to NFSU pursuant to the apex court’s order in April this year. This followed the institute’s expressed difficulty in verifying a 48-minute audio clip provided earlier.
During the hearing, Bhati referred to the six-page report and its findings. She said it indicated the recordings contained multiple alterations and handed the report to the bench.
Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioner, Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust, questioned the NFSU’s findings on the audio clips.
Bhushan contended that Truth Lab found a "93 percent match" between the voices in the recordings and the report was given by a premium forensic lab in the country whose founder was Justice Venkatachaliah. "That Truth Lab gave an unequivocal report that there is a 93 percent match in the voices," said Bhushan.
These clips formed the basis for the petitioner to claim that Singh fueled insurgency and protected those who looted arms during ethnic violence in Manipur.
Bhushan vehemently argued challenging the credibility of the institution. He said, "I was refraining from filing it, but now I will file an affidavit on this institution."
Objecting to Bhushan’s tone, Bhati submitted that the bench should advise him to make arguments in a softer tone and not attempt to browbeat her.
Bhati contended that the court should dismiss the petition with costs, as it had been pending since 2024. She said the “first-generation” copy of the whistleblower’s recording too had been altered due to which the NSFU was unable to carry out a reliable forensic verification.
She said, "I spoke to the CFSL doctors and I told them to send me a letter. Even this (the two-hour-long audio clip) has 41 alterations. I am told that there are the same variations (as the earlier one)...it’s clearly manipulated," Bhati submitted before the bench, adding that there are 23 gaps in the entire audio clip.
The bench said it would hear the two sides based on the recent report and would give an opportunity to address its contents.
The bench gave time to Bhushan to file his response. In August last year, the apex court asked NFSU to verify the 48-minute audio clip’s genuineness and determine whether the voice in the recording belonged to Biren Singh.
Also Read