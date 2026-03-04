ETV Bharat / bharat

For Us, ‘Dora’ Signals Fear: In Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu Fishermen Recount Harassment By Sri Lankan Navy

Rameswaram: “We went fishing that day because it was Christmas. But last year, it turned into a black Christmas for us,” says Gorbachev, a fisherman from Rameswaram, his voice trembling with emotion.

For children, the word ‘Dora’ brings to mind a cheerful cartoon character. But for Tamil Nadu fishermen, ‘Dora’ is a name that brings fear. It is the name of a high-speed patrol vessel used by the Sri Lankan Navy to intercept Indian fishermen allegedly crossing the maritime boundary in the Palk Strait. Equipped with radar and capable of swift pursuit, the vessel has become synonymous with sudden arrests and uncertainty.

The ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu team recently travelled by boat from Rameswaram to Katchatheevu for the annual St Antony’s Church festival. During the journey, Gorbachev recounted his ordeal. As their boat neared Sri Lankan waters, he pointed to a passing naval craft. “That’s a Dora,” he said, his expression changing instantly. “When we hear that name, we know trouble is near.”

According to him, GPS glitches often result in fishermen unintentionally drifting across the International Maritime Boundary Line. “On December 24, 12 of us were arrested. They boarded our boat, beat us and took us to Jaffna. Our hands were chained like those of terrorists. We felt like our lives were over,” he recalls.

He described the days in a Sri Lankan prison as harsh and humiliating. “We did not get proper meals. We were lodged with those accused of drug smuggling. Every court visit meant being paraded in chains,” he says. Eventually, a fine of Rs 1 lakh was imposed on each of them. “We paid and returned, but our boat remains there.”

Gorbachev says his boat, purchased with an investment of Rs 50 lakh, is among hundreds seized in recent years. “At least 200 boats have been captured in the past few years. My livelihood is in question. Will we ever get it back?” he asks.