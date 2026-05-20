ETV Bharat / bharat

In Pune, 7-Year-Old Boy Dies After Getting Stuck In Building Elevator

Pune: In a heartbreaking incident, a 7-year-old boy was trapped in the elevator of their the residential building. He died eventually. The incident occurred on Tuesday at approximately 10.30 pm. The deceased boy has been identified as Shivansh Shailesh Dhut.

A case of accidental death has been registered at the Sinhagad Road Police Station in connection with this matter, and further investigation is underway.

According to the police reports, this incident occurred in Riddhi Siddhi Apartment complex in Nimbaj Nagar, off Sinhagad Road area of ​​Pune city. Around 10.30 pm on Tuesday, Shivansh Dhoot entered the elevator while playing in their residential complex, as he would normally do, every evening. The elevator began to move after he pressed the button inside. However, the lift got stuck suddenly before reaching the second floor, where it stopped, but the doors did not open. It was only after a considerable amount of time that the residents of the housing society noticed the situation.