In Pune, 7-Year-Old Boy Dies After Getting Stuck In Building Elevator
Police are investigating and questioning the concerned people of the housing society and maintenance company.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 3:21 PM IST
Pune: In a heartbreaking incident, a 7-year-old boy was trapped in the elevator of their the residential building. He died eventually. The incident occurred on Tuesday at approximately 10.30 pm. The deceased boy has been identified as Shivansh Shailesh Dhut.
A case of accidental death has been registered at the Sinhagad Road Police Station in connection with this matter, and further investigation is underway.
According to the police reports, this incident occurred in Riddhi Siddhi Apartment complex in Nimbaj Nagar, off Sinhagad Road area of Pune city. Around 10.30 pm on Tuesday, Shivansh Dhoot entered the elevator while playing in their residential complex, as he would normally do, every evening. The elevator began to move after he pressed the button inside. However, the lift got stuck suddenly before reaching the second floor, where it stopped, but the doors did not open. It was only after a considerable amount of time that the residents of the housing society noticed the situation.
The residents called police immediately and urged them to send help immediately. The fire brigade was asked to rush to the residential complex and the team pulled the boy out, eventually. However, by then, it was too late. Senior Police Inspector Vinay Patankar of the Sinhagad Road Police Station stated, "The preliminary investigation revealed no technical malfunction in the elevator. It has come to light that the maintenance of the elevator is handled by the housing society, and further investigations are underway."
The police are also scanning the CCTV footage of the building.