ETV Bharat / bharat

In Personal Insolvency Case Before NCLAT, Subhash Chandra Opposes Formation of 5-Member NCLT Bench

New Delhi: Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra on Wednesday opposed the formation of a five-member bench by the NCLAT to decide his personal insolvency case, contending that the tribunal does not have the power to constitute such a bench.

Appearing for Chandra before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLT), Senior Advocate Sasmit Patra termed the NCLT order "faulty and wrong" and said, "they are not empowered" to form a five-member bench.

Patra submitted that the five-member bench had on Tuesday stayed the order of Nilesh Sharma, Member (Judicial), who was brought in as the third member after a division bench of the NCLAT delivered a split verdict.

NCLT on Tuesday barred Essel Group Chairman Chandra from alienating his assets and stayed an order allowing him to settle claims arising from personal guarantees on group borrowings for about Rs 6.5 crore, against claims of roughly Rs 22,006 crore.

"Under which power" it was stayed and "when did this five-member bench sit together? What proceedings were conducted that led to this five-member bench taking only one order?" Patra argued.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing dissenting creditors such as LIC Housing Finance, Canara Bank and Union Bank, submitted that the petition filed against the third member's order "may be disposed of with liberty to revive" since some respondents could challenge the reference itself.

He said the case involved "very peculiar circumstances" as it had thrown up "three views" that were "divergent to each other," making it fit for a larger bench to examine the issue.

However, Patra opposed it and said the orders by Ashok Kumar Bhardwaj, Member (Judicial), and Nilesh Sharma were aligned on the repayment plan and eligibility issues. The first order by Ashok Kumar Bhardwaj, Member (Judicial), has clarity, along with Nilesh Sharma, when it comes to the repayment plan.

"Both are equally on the same page as far as Section 79 is concerned on eligibility. Therefore, to say all these issues have to be re-litigated is completely wrong. The scope of 419 (5) (of the Companies Act, 2013) is very limited," Patra said, adding that 419 (6) says if there is a differing view, then that differing view has to be taken up by another member or other members.