ETV Bharat / bharat

In Pahalgam, BJP MP Raises Concern Over 'Low' Disbursements Under Centrally Sponsored Schemes In J&K

Sources said that Agrawal raised concern over a decline in credit disbursement in the year 2025-26 compared to 2023-24. Taking the banks to task, he argued that given the existence of schemes such as the PM Mudra Loan Scheme and PM SVANidhi, there was no justification for a reduction in loan disbursements. He asked the banks to provide separate, detailed breakdowns for loans amounting to ₹5 lakh, ₹10 lakh, and ₹20 lakh, in order to clarify exactly how many people are truly benefiting from substantial financial assistance.

Agrawal, who represents Raipur Lok Sabha constituency, was speaking on the sidelines of the study visit of the Committee of Estimates in Pahalgam being held from April 27-29. A discussion was organized on the subject of 'The Role of Banks in the Promotion of the MSME and Heavy Industries Sectors' on the occasion. Senior officials from the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of MSME, SBI, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, and the local administration participated in this discussion. Agrawal raised various questions while analyzing the progress achieved in the UT following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

Raipur/Pahalgam: Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) MP from Chhattisgarh, Brijmohan Agrawal has expressed concern over the 'low' rate of disbursement under centrally sponsored schemes in Jammu and Kashmir while calling for banks and departments to work in tandem to extend benefits to the last person in the UT.

Challenges To Skill Development, Traditional Craftsmanship In J&K

It is understood that Agrawal emphasized the need to prioritize skill development in Jammu and Kashmir. He stated that the region's traditional craftsmanship is currently facing a decline; large-scale entities are encroaching upon this sector, causing small-scale artisans to fall behind. He questioned the concerned department regarding the new schemes that have been launched to preserve traditional arts and to empower the youth to become self-reliant.

Tourists take pictures at Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir (PTI)

Abundant Fruits And Vegetables, But Dearth Of Processing Units

The MP asserted that economic conditions cannot be improved solely through agriculture. While Jammu and Kashmir possesses an abundance of fruits and vegetables, there is a distinct shortage of processing units, he noted. He asked SBI, J&K Bank, and the Department of Industries what concrete steps they are taking to process the state's unique natural produce and add value to it.

“Following the abrogation of Article 370 and the curbing of terrorism, the greatest challenge now lies in integrating the people of this region into the national mainstream,” Agrawal said. He asked officials in Jammu and Kashmir administration to formulate schemes that enable youth and women to secure employment at the local level.

Security officials patrol an area on the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack (PTI)

“We must ensure that banks and government departments work in tandem to extend the benefits of development to the last person in Jammu and Kashmir. Until we empower the youth with skills and connect them with employment opportunities, the vision of development remains incomplete,” he said.

The 'New Jammu & Kashmir' And Challenges

Agrawal also held discussions regarding the 'New Jammu & Kashmir Vision.' He expressed displeasure over the low rate of disbursement under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, despite the fact that 13,000 registrations had been recorded. He proposed to the Committee Chairman that a special roadmap be formulated to drive the development of Jammu and Kashmir through the MSME sector.