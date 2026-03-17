ETV Bharat / bharat

In Open Letter, 204 Signatories Ask Rahul Gandhi To Apologise Over 'Chai-Pakora' Protest Outside Parliament

LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, opposition MPs Hibi Eden, Prashant Padole, Manickam Tagore and others stage a protest over 'LPG shortage' during the second part of Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 12, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: A group of 204 signatories have written an open letter condemning Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi's recent protest outside the Parliament against the prevailing LPG crisis, during which he was seen having tea and snacks. The letter comes days after Gandhi, along with fellow opposition MPs, on March 12 held a protest outside the Parliament against the PM Modi-led NDA government over the prevailing LPG crisis in the backdrop of the West Asia conflict. The LoP was seen sipping tea and having snacks on the steps of the Parliament. The letter by the signatories, including 116 retired Armed Forces officers, 84 retired bureaucrats (among them 4 former Ambassadors), and 4 senior advocates, said that Gandhi was seen sitting on the steps of Parliament having tea and biscuits “in a manner that was wholly unbecoming of members of the nation’s highest legislative body”.