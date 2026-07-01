In Open Letter To PM Modi And Shehbaz Sharif, Over 100 Leaders Call For End To India-Pakistan Hostilities
The signatories including 61 from the Indian side urged the two nuclear armed neighbours to take "meaningful and sustained steps" towards restoring peace.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
Srinagar: Over 100 prominent figures from India and Pakistan have written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra and his Pakistan counterpart Shehbaz Sharif seeking end to continued hostilities between the two countries.
From resumption of comprehensive bilateral dialogue to restoration of diplomatic ties, the signatories have suggested easing travel restrictions, resumption of trade and opening of borders and promotion of cultural and religious connectivity.
They have called for resumption of comprehensive bilateral dialogue on all outstanding issues including discussions on Jammu and Kashmir. The signatories also sought revisiting the framework negotiated among the two countries between 2004 and 2007.
This includes steps towards demilitarisation and de-escalation for creating lasting peace in the region. Besides, it sought addressing legitimate security concerns of both countries.
Among the 61 Indian signatories include former J&K Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, Valley’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Member of Parliament Prof Manoj Jha.
On the Pakistani side, leaders including former Foreign Minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri, diplomat Ashraf Jehangir Qazi, National Assembly member Isphanyar Bhandara are among the 56 signatories.
The letter drafted by Centre for Peace and Progress led by OP Shah has urged the two nuclear armed neighbours “to take meaningful and sustained steps towards restoring peace, normalcy, dialogue and cooperation in South Asia”.
Noting India and Pakistan together are home to nearly one-fifth of humanity, it said that continued hostility deprives millions of young people of opportunities, prosperity and a secure future.
“Decades of estrangement has hindered our collective potential and imposed significant social, economic and human costs. The sustained engagement and dialogue remain the only viable path to resolving differences and building a stable and prosperous region,” said the letter seeking confidence-building measures. This includes the immediate resumption of diplomatic ties by reinstating High Commissioners in New Delhi and Islamabad.
The two countries downsized the diplomatic missions following India’s abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of erstwhile J&K state into union territories in August 2019. Since then, the relations have frozen and India has snapped ties until Pakistan gives up supporting terrorism.
The letter, however, has avoided explicit reference to cross border terrorism emanating from Pakistan, which is the pre-condition for talks set by the Narendra Modi led government.
The omission has not gone well within some prominent civil society leaders and have avoided being signatories to the draft, said people privy to the draft. “The reference for terrorism is crucial for laying the path for sustained engagement,” said a senior Indian strategic analyst.
The Indo-Pak dialogue has seen renewed push recently following a brief war between the two countries following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 25 tourists in April 2025. Last month, Rashtriya Swami Sevak (RSS) top leader Hoshabale pushed for a people to people engagement with Pakistan, drawing many peace nickers to back him.
“We respectfully request you to listen to the aspirations of common people and choose engagement over isolation, dialogue over hostility and cooperation over confrontation.
The future of South Asia should be shaped not by division and conflict, but by peace, prosperity and shared progress,” said the letter, spelling out the appeal is not an endorsement of any political position.
Hailing the initiative, Mirwaiz said that the people of J&K have suffered enough and deserve peace and a dignified resolution.
“This appeal is not about taking sides. It is about placing the welfare and future of nearly two billion people above conflict and confrontation,” he added.