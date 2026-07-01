ETV Bharat / bharat

In Open Letter To PM Modi And Shehbaz Sharif, Over 100 Leaders Call For End To India-Pakistan Hostilities

A file photo of the Beating Retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border between India and Pakistan ( AFP )

Srinagar: Over 100 prominent figures from India and Pakistan have written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra and his Pakistan counterpart Shehbaz Sharif seeking end to continued hostilities between the two countries.

From resumption of comprehensive bilateral dialogue to restoration of diplomatic ties, the signatories have suggested easing travel restrictions, resumption of trade and opening of borders and promotion of cultural and religious connectivity.

They have called for resumption of comprehensive bilateral dialogue on all outstanding issues including discussions on Jammu and Kashmir. The signatories also sought revisiting the framework negotiated among the two countries between 2004 and 2007.

This includes steps towards demilitarisation and de-escalation for creating lasting peace in the region. Besides, it sought addressing legitimate security concerns of both countries.

Among the 61 Indian signatories include former J&K Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, Valley’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Member of Parliament Prof Manoj Jha.

On the Pakistani side, leaders including former Foreign Minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri, diplomat Ashraf Jehangir Qazi, National Assembly member Isphanyar Bhandara are among the 56 signatories.

The letter drafted by Centre for Peace and Progress led by OP Shah has urged the two nuclear armed neighbours “to take meaningful and sustained steps towards restoring peace, normalcy, dialogue and cooperation in South Asia”.

Noting India and Pakistan together are home to nearly one-fifth of humanity, it said that continued hostility deprives millions of young people of opportunities, prosperity and a secure future.

“Decades of estrangement has hindered our collective potential and imposed significant social, economic and human costs. The sustained engagement and dialogue remain the only viable path to resolving differences and building a stable and prosperous region,” said the letter seeking confidence-building measures. This includes the immediate resumption of diplomatic ties by reinstating High Commissioners in New Delhi and Islamabad.