'In Name Of Women's Rights, Promoting Discrimination Among States': A Raja Says DMK Strongly Opposes Delimitation Bill
DMK's A Raja says PM Modi is misleading the Parliament and not speaking about the actual facts in the women's bill.
Published : April 17, 2026 at 2:35 PM IST
New Delhi: DMK MP A Raja on Friday said under the pretext of ensuring women's rights, the Central government is trying to promote 'North-South divide' and impose 'One Nation, One Language, One Culture' agenda.
Participating in the ongoing discussion in the Lok Sabha, Raja said the government is trying to project anyone who opposes the bill as 'anti-women' in the name of women's rights.
"It is very strange that the government is completely misguiding the Parliament with wrong data without any reason. Anyone opposing the bill is being projected as anti-women. In reality, in the name of ensuring women's rights, government is attempting to promote discrimination among states, by this discrimination it wants to promote North-South divide, by this divide it wants to have a perpetual power in the Centre and by this it wants to impose its one nation one culture one language agenda. We won't allow your dream to come to reality, we will strongly oppose the bill," Raja said.
Alleging that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have deviated from the actual facts, Raja said the bill undermines Parliamentary democracy and values. "The PM and Home Minister say nothing will happen but we do apprehend that Tamil Nadu will be put in trouble if this bill is passed. It is against the Constitution," he said.
The DMK MP said that during reorganisation of states in 1955, B R Ambedkar had pointed out the north-south differences and warned that the way boundaries of states were being reset would lead to domination of north over south.
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