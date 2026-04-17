ETV Bharat / bharat

'In Name Of Women's Rights, Promoting Discrimination Among States': A Raja Says DMK Strongly Opposes Delimitation Bill

New Delhi: DMK MP A Raja on Friday said under the pretext of ensuring women's rights, the Central government is trying to promote 'North-South divide' and impose 'One Nation, One Language, One Culture' agenda.

Participating in the ongoing discussion in the Lok Sabha, Raja said the government is trying to project anyone who opposes the bill as 'anti-women' in the name of women's rights.

"It is very strange that the government is completely misguiding the Parliament with wrong data without any reason. Anyone opposing the bill is being projected as anti-women. In reality, in the name of ensuring women's rights, government is attempting to promote discrimination among states, by this discrimination it wants to promote North-South divide, by this divide it wants to have a perpetual power in the Centre and by this it wants to impose its one nation one culture one language agenda. We won't allow your dream to come to reality, we will strongly oppose the bill," Raja said.