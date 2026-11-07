ETV Bharat / bharat

In Letter To PM Modi On Mekedatu Dam, Vijay Insists 'No Approval Without Consent Of Cauvery Co-Basin States'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay ( ETV Bharat )

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, insisting that permission should not be given for the Mekedatu dam — a balancing reservoir with hydroelectric project across the Cauvery River in Karnataka, close to the Tamil Nadu border, proposed by the Karnataka Government to solve Bengaluru's drinking water demands.

In the letter, the Tamil Nadu CM expressed concern regarding the site inspection conducted by Union government officials, urging that no statutory or administrative approvals be granted without the consent of the co-basin states, while also emphasising the need to ensure sustained water availability in the Cauvery basin of Tamil Nadu.

Vijay wrote: "I am writing this letter to bring to your immediate personal attention on an issue of paramount importance, concerning the sustained water availability in the Cauvery basin of Tamil Nadu and the apprehension growing among our farming community over the recent developments, with regard to the proposed Mekedatu Dam Project of Karnataka." Pointing out the huge capacity of the proposed Mekedatu reservoir, with a capacity of 67.16 thousand million cubic feet (TMC), just upstream of the inter-state border between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, he said not only would it prevent the flow of water due to Tamil Nadu, but also prejudicially affect monthly deliveries to inhabitants of the Cauvery basin in the state, as stipulated by the Supreme Court. He highlighted frequent news reports of the Karnataka Chief Minister meeting with officials of the ministries of Jal Shakti (MoJS) and Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEF&CC), for clearance of the detailed project report (DPR) of the Mekedatu project, without the concurrence of Tamil Nadu, which has "kept farmers of the lower riparian state in a state of perpetual anxiety". He mentioned that a Government of India (GoI) officers' team had reportedly visited the proposed dam site, raising the anxiety of TN farmers — who, this year, are already struggling with rain deficiency and Karnataka’s denial of Tamil Nadu’s due share, even on pro-rata basis — that the project would jeopardise their livelihoods.