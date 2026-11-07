In Letter To PM Modi On Mekedatu Dam, Vijay Insists 'No Approval Without Consent Of Cauvery Co-Basin States'
Responding to news reports of the Karnataka CM meeting Union ministry officials, the TN CM said clearance of the project DPR should be deferred.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 7:11 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, insisting that permission should not be given for the Mekedatu dam — a balancing reservoir with hydroelectric project across the Cauvery River in Karnataka, close to the Tamil Nadu border, proposed by the Karnataka Government to solve Bengaluru's drinking water demands.
In the letter, the Tamil Nadu CM expressed concern regarding the site inspection conducted by Union government officials, urging that no statutory or administrative approvals be granted without the consent of the co-basin states, while also emphasising the need to ensure sustained water availability in the Cauvery basin of Tamil Nadu.
Vijay wrote: "I am writing this letter to bring to your immediate personal attention on an issue of paramount importance, concerning the sustained water availability in the Cauvery basin of Tamil Nadu and the apprehension growing among our farming community over the recent developments, with regard to the proposed Mekedatu Dam Project of Karnataka."
Pointing out the huge capacity of the proposed Mekedatu reservoir, with a capacity of 67.16 thousand million cubic feet (TMC), just upstream of the inter-state border between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, he said not only would it prevent the flow of water due to Tamil Nadu, but also prejudicially affect monthly deliveries to inhabitants of the Cauvery basin in the state, as stipulated by the Supreme Court.
He highlighted frequent news reports of the Karnataka Chief Minister meeting with officials of the ministries of Jal Shakti (MoJS) and Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEF&CC), for clearance of the detailed project report (DPR) of the Mekedatu project, without the concurrence of Tamil Nadu, which has "kept farmers of the lower riparian state in a state of perpetual anxiety".
He mentioned that a Government of India (GoI) officers' team had reportedly visited the proposed dam site, raising the anxiety of TN farmers — who, this year, are already struggling with rain deficiency and Karnataka’s denial of Tamil Nadu’s due share, even on pro-rata basis — that the project would jeopardise their livelihoods.
He further wrote: "In this respect, I invite your kind attention to my letter dated 28.07.2026, wherein I requested to ensure that no statutory or administrative approval be granted to the Mekedatu project, unless it is demonstrably consistent with the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) and the Supreme Court’s judgment.
Regarding the National Green Tribunal (NGT), CM Vijay wrote that the state filed an original application in the principal bench of the tribunal on May 27 this year, seeking to restrain MoEF&CC from granting any permission in inter-state issues. He also said that the Tamil Nadu Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution on June 19, reiterating that no clearance should be given to Karnataka by the MoJS.
In addition, TN has filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court on August 3, praying to withdraw the guidelines issued by the MoJS in December 2025, on the preparation of DPR for irrigation and multi-purpose project proposals for the Cauvery basin, as the basin was held to be a deficit basin by the NGT in February 2007.
Reiterating the rights of lower riparian states regarding the protection of both the quantum and regulated pattern of monthly water releases, the CM wrote that the consideration or examination of the Karnataka's Mekedatu project DPR, or any unilateral technical evaluations, or site inspections by Central agencies are highly inappropriate.
In closing, he said: "I earnestly solicit your immediate intervention to defer any further administrative or technical action arising from the recent site inspection, if undertaken by the MoJS; and to advise the Karnataka government not to proceed with the project without the consent of co-basin states."
Also Read:
- Mekedatu Dam | Made Commitment In Amit Shah's Presence To Protect Interests Of TN, Puducherry: DK Shivakumar
- Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar May Meet In Chennai Amid Fresh Cauvery Tensions
- Karnataka Bandh Over Mekedatu Dam Project: Border Traffic Hit, Vehicle Movements From Tamil Nadu Partially Suspended
- Tamil Nadu To Fight For Its Water Rights, To Oppose Mekedatu Dam: State Finance Minister