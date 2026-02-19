In Kashmir, Himachal CM Highlights India-US Deal 'Negative Impact' On Horticulture
Published : February 19, 2026 at 10:45 PM IST
Srinagar: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday arrived in Kashmir to target the central government on the US-India trade deal, saying it will hit the livelihood of farmers in Jammu and Kashmir as well as Himachal Pradesh. In Srinagar, he said that the Congress does not support the trade deal as it will have a negative impact on the farmers of the country.
"The US-India deal will hit farmers, but it will have a more negative impact on the horticulture sector of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. Both same apple economy. Apple traders had set up cold storage. But the trade deal has shattered the dreams of growers," said Sukhu, flanked by J&K Congress president and legislator Tariq Hamid Karra.
According to him, the impact will have more on Jammu and Kashmir farmers as they produce dry fruit, including almonds and walnuts.
India produces 2.5 MT lakh of apples, or 2 per cent of the global production. Of this, Kashmir produces 75 per cent of the total yield, generating an annual revenue of over Rs 12,000 crore. Apple cultivation accounts for over 2 lakh hectares, with J&K, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand being the chief apple-producing states.
But the deal will allow US apples or dry fruits to enter Indian markets without levying import duty and hence hitting the prices of domestic products, said the HP Chief Minister.
"While US products will be free of duty, our products will be charged 18 per cent duty inthe US," he said.
Early this month, India and the US announced a framework for an Interim Agreement regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade. The joint statement said that the framework reaffirms the countries' commitment to the broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) negotiations, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on February 13, 2025, which will include additional market access commitments and support more resilient supply chains.
Backing his claim with the data, Karra said Apricots are spread over 3.11 lakh hectares and about 86,000 metric tons were produced in 2025.
"Jammu and Kashmir produces 98% of India’s apricot crop. But an influx of cheap American produce could severely hit the prices of domestic produce. We have already seen initial signs," said the Congress leader, citing falling apricot prices by Rs 100–150 per kilogram in some markets following the announcement of the deal.
