In Kashmir, Himachal CM Highlights India-US Deal 'Negative Impact' On Horticulture

Srinagar: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday arrived in Kashmir to target the central government on the US-India trade deal, saying it will hit the livelihood of farmers in Jammu and Kashmir as well as Himachal Pradesh. In Srinagar, he said that the Congress does not support the trade deal as it will have a negative impact on the farmers of the country.

"The US-India deal will hit farmers, but it will have a more negative impact on the horticulture sector of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. Both same apple economy. Apple traders had set up cold storage. But the trade deal has shattered the dreams of growers," said Sukhu, flanked by J&K Congress president and legislator Tariq Hamid Karra.

According to him, the impact will have more on Jammu and Kashmir farmers as they produce dry fruit, including almonds and walnuts.

India produces 2.5 MT lakh of apples, or 2 per cent of the global production. Of this, Kashmir produces 75 per cent of the total yield, generating an annual revenue of over Rs 12,000 crore. Apple cultivation accounts for over 2 lakh hectares, with J&K, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakh­and being the chief apple-producing states.

But the deal will allow US apples or dry fruits to enter Indian markets without levying import duty and hence hitting the prices of domestic products, said the HP Chief Minister.